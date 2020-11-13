Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Philip is exposed, Ava lurks, and Jennifer confronts Kate

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the drama is at an all-time high in Salem.

Oh yes, the fallout of an affair and an unholy alliance will wreak havoc all over town as the daytime drama continues to celebrate 55 years on the air.

Nothing but trouble for Philip

After weeks of speculation, viewers now know Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has teamed up with a not-so-dead Ava (Tamara Braun). The alliance means nothing but trouble for so many in Salem.

Ava does her best to keep a low profile while moving around town. She does manage to reach out to one person she can trust. That means someone other than Philip knows Ava is alive, and it could be the new Titan intern Charlie (Mike Manning).

There is a lot of speculation that Charlie will turn out to be Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) rapist and Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) brother.

Xander (Paul Telfer) tried to convince Victor (John Aniston) that Philip was up to know good where Titan was concerned. Victor squashed those allegations. However, thanks to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who snaps a picture of Philip with Ava, Xander can finally expose Philip.

Life gets even more drama-filled for Philip after discovering that Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are getting married. The happy couple amps up wedding planning next week, which doesn’t make Philip or Jan (Heather Lindell) happy.

Confessions, confrontations, and conspiring

The hits from her one-night-stand with Jack (Matthew Ashford) just keep coming for Kate (Lauren Koslow). She has explained herself to Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jake (Brandon Barash).

Now Kate has to face the music with Jennifer (Cady McClain), who confronts Kate for her actions. The two women have an intense chat that leaves both of them fuming.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) put the plan in motion to destroy Abigail (Marci Miller). It is just the beginning of what Gwen has in store for the rest of the gang at the DiMera mansion. The scheming brunette pays her good pal Dr. Rolf (William Utay) a visit in jail to discuss the next steps in her plan.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) finally gets a chance to see Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and he uses it to confess something significant to his baby mama.

Fans know Brady has been toying with the idea of telling Lani (Sal Stowers) that Eli (Lamon Archey) set up Kristen to confess. Maybe Brady finally spilled the beans to her.

It is a must-see week of the hit daytime drama and lots of shocking moments that will keep fans talking.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.