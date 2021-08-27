Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John’s new mission, Allie unhinged, and Philip fears the worst

Allie gets a shock when she discovers Chanel’s new man is her twin brother. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease lots of dramatic moments and setting the stage for Beyond Salem.

Yep, as fans are well aware, the new Days spin-off is set to drop on Peacock the first full week of September. The trailer has been released, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the new jewel mystery. A slew of current and former Days of our Lives cast members will appear in the new show.

Next week, the daytime drama kicks off the excitement for the limited series by revealing how some fan favorites will be involved in the mystery. John (Drake Hogestyn) is recruited for a new ISA mission that must be kept on the down-low.

Plus, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) reveal their honeymoon plans to Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Meanwhile, Anna (Leann Hunley) informs Roman (Josh Taylor) that Carrie (Christie Clark) has hit a rough patch with Austin (Austin Peck).

Finally, Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Eli (Lamon Archey), and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) quiet breakfast takes a dramatic turn.

Allie learns the truth about Johnny and Chanel

Two worlds collide when Allie (Lindsay Arnold) discovers that her twin brother Johnny (Carson Boatman) is the new man in Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) life. Allie has an over-the-top reaction to the news, leaving Tripp (Lucas Adams) more confused about their relationship.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) takes time out of feeling sorry for herself to notice that something’s up with Allie. They chat, but Allie gets miffed after Nicole suggests she’s jealous that Chanel is dating Johnny.

After the encounter with Allie, Chanel turns to her mom for advice about her love life. Paulina offers some words of wisdom to her daughter, but will Chanel listen?

Philip worries about Chloe and Brady

Although Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) said he was okay with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) going to New York City with Brady (Eric Martsolf), he is far from fine. Belle (Martha Madison) is there to remind Philip to trust Chloe.

At first, Philip listens. However, Philip’s anger over the situation gets the best of him. He heads to New York City, where he finds Brady and Chloe in bed together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad (Billy Flynn) seeks out Jack (Matthew Ashford) for advice on his marital problems with Abby (Marci Miller). Xander (Paul Telfer) plays hardball with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) sister-in-law Calista (Cady Huffman) is ready to blow up her new life with Justin (Wally Kurth).

It’s another must-see week in Salem!

