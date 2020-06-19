Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Elani’s wedding, making amends, and Allie’s tough choice

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease happy occasions, future plans, family drama, and letting go of the past.

Fans are in for a week jam-packed full of the drama, celebrations, twists, and turns that keep them tuning in daily. There is so much going down in Salem as the daytime drama sets the stage for July sweeps, which features four weddings and a funeral.

Allie makes a decision about her baby

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) argue over what is best for Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

While the adults in her life are trying to decide her future, Allie takes matters into her own hands. A visit with Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) makes Allie realize she has to give her baby up for adoption.

Allie asks Sonny and Will to adopt her baby. They agree and inform Lucas of the plan.

However, a complication arises after Allie reconnects with Rafe (Galen Gering). The summer promo shows Allie also asking Rafe to adopt her baby.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole learn that Allie plans to give her baby to someone in Salem, but she doesn’t reveal who.

Eli and Lani prepare for their second wedding

The night before their second wedding Lani (Sal Stowers) admits to Eli (Lamon Archey) she has some concerns.

Little does Lani know, someone has been spying on her as she prepares to walk down the aisle. A surprise visitor shows up for the nuptials, which begin just as the week is winding down.

Eli has a heart to heart with Rafe on his wedding day.

Facing the music

It is time to own up to past mistakes for several Salem residents.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) apologizes to grandma Hope (Kristian Alfonso) for all the horrible things she did to Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

The apology does little to convince Hope or Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) that Claire being Ciara’s maid of honor is a good idea. Will Ciara listen to her mom and fiancé or let Clarie stand up for her?

Chad (Billy Flynn) returns to Salem in time for Gabi’s (Camila Banus) trial. The two enemies have a heated exchange before Gabi learns her fate, all while maintaining her innocence.

Jake (Brandon Barash) comes face to face with Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Their reunion quickly gets hot and heavy. The exes let passion take over, despite their disdain for each other.

Victor (John Aniston) is on to Brady (Eric Martsolf). The business mogul confronts his grandson, demanding to know Brady’s true intentions.

Brady and Victor end up plotting against each other, and it won’t go as either of them plan. Eli inserts himself into the family drama resulting in the plans of both Victor and Brady going awry.

Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem! Be sure to tune in daily to stay on top of all the juicy entertainment going down.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.