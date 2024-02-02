Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Clyde’s visitors, John gets a clue, Paulina has news, and more chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease February sweeps are bringing the heat.

February is also the month of love, so Days plans to focus on that, with plenty of romance taking over Salem.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) are kicking off the romance and making love for the first time since he lost his memory.

They aren’t the only ones taking things to a new level now that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has taken Everett (Blake Berris) out of the friend zone.

Meanwhile, guilt gets the best of Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) after their cheating tryst, and it changes everything for them.

Clyde brings the chaos

The Salem drug problem will ramp up during February sweeps, which means Days fans will see more of Clyde. In fact, he’s very popular next week, getting several visitors at Statesville.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Everett are first up as they search for answers for their article. In true Clyde fashion, he doesn’t make it easy for them.

After another drug bust, Harris (Steve Burton) pays Clyde another visit. Their chat leads Harris to have a secret meeting with Ava to demand more answers she isn’t willing to give.

Harris also has a problem with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), too. Before the week is over, Kate (Lauren Koslow) busts her son trying to escape.

Paulina and John have news

The Pawn story has kicked off even more of a mystery about John’s (Drake Hogestyn) past. This week ended with John meeting with Konstantin (John Kapelos) to get more intel.

It turns out Konstantin has a story for John about his days as The Pawn. John keeps Marlena (Deidre Hall) in the dark about what he learns, but he does fill Steve (Stephen Nichols) in on his meeting.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina clash over wedding plans. However, when Paulina reveals her surgery was moved up, all the disagreeing subsides, and fear sets in.

What doesn’t go away is Johnny (Carson Boatman) having second thoughts about the wedding thanks to Chad and his DiMera warning.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Will Chanel and Johnny’s wedding actually happen?

More Salem happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) join forces because of their feelings for Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Little do they know Brady and Theresa have a new problem concerning Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) taunts Stefan about the drug raid, while Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) set the record straight with Ava.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) can’t fight their sexual tension anymore, and a frustrated Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) fights for some sexy time with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

All of this, plus Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) shares a story with Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte (Oakley & Olivia Rondou) that will have Days fans feeling very nostalgic.

It’s another must-see week in Salem as February sweeps month comes in hot!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.