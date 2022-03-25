Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Clyde makes waves, Jake turns to Ava, Chad’s busted, and love blooms

Plans go awry, and new relationships blossom on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal things are starting to shift in Salem.

For months, the daytime drama has been filled with devil shenanigans, scheming, and lying. While there’s still plenty of that going on, Days also shifts to a couple of lighter, more fun storylines.

Clyde and Orpheus stir the pot

It doesn’t take long for Clyde (James Read) to start ruffling feathers now that he’s been released from prison. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) makes it clear to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) she’s not happy his father’s living with them.

Later, Marlena (Deidre Hall) is stunned when Clyde rescues her. Clyde also shocks Roman (Josh Taylor) by asking the pub owner for a job.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) faces off with Orpheus (George DelHoyo) at Statesville. Orpheus decides it’s his job to keep EJ in line while they are both in prison.

Things rarely go according to plan in Salem

The plan to convince Craig (Kevin Spirtas) that Leo (Greg Rikaart) is a con artist goes awry. Chad (Billy Flynn) puts his best foot forward, but things backfire badly.

Does Leo catch onto the scheme, or does someone else foil Chad’s plan to get Leo in bed?

Speaking of plans, TR (William Christian) works overtime to support Lani (Sal Stowers) and keep the truth about Eli’s (Lamon Archey) shooting from coming out. Paulina (Jackée Harry) begins to soften towards TR after watching him support Lani.

One person not buying into TR’s charade is Abe (James Reynolds), who voices his concerns to Paulina. By the end of the week, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Lani uncover new evidence in the shooting, so TR might need a new plan of action.

Jake (Brandon Barash) has an offer for Ava (Tamara Braun) that will give them both revenge against Gabi (Camila Banus) and Rafe.

New relationships bloom as spring begins

After months of denying their feelings for each other, passion finally explodes between Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). They have grown closer since Chloe has been leaning on him to help her deal with her parents’ crumbling marriage and Craig’s romance with Leo.

New relationship bliss doesn’t last long for Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold), thanks to a possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman). JoDevil is determined to ruin their happiness, which leads to a heated altercation between Allie and her twin brother.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe plan a romantic evening to celebrate his freedom as they take their relationship to the next level.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chanel and Lani lean on each other, while Anna (Leann Hunley) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) are fed up dealing with the Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) situation.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.