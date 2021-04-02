Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara gets hypnotized, Chanel hustles, and Rafe has a new suspect

Ciara recalls some of her memories, but it’s not good for Claire. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC daytime drama tease threats, lies, secrets, and self-destruction.

Life in Salem has been anything but easy-breezy, and next week is no exception. New suspects emerge in the who killed Charlie (Mike Manning) story, while heartbreak continues to crush two fan favorites.

Marlena hypnotizes Ciara

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) reluctantly agrees to let Marlena (Deidre Hall) hypnotize her. The outcome is far from what everyone, especially Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Claire (Isabel Durant), hoped.

Unfortunately, Ciara remembers very little of those missing years. Claire once again finds herself on the receiving end of Ciara’s wrath. Ben is crushed that his wife still doesn’t remember their love.

Marlena also has her hands full with John (Drake Hogestyn), who opens up to her about one of his new fears. There’s a good chance what haunts John has to do with Charlie’s murder.

Now that Jan’s (Heather Lindell) awake, that could be what John fears too. Jan and John have a run-in leaving him enraged because she threatens Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Chanel makes waves

Since Paulina (Jackée Harry) cut her off, Chanel (Precious Way) starts to hustle to get money and find a place to live.

Chanel targets her ex, Theo (Cameron Johnson) for help with her living situation. Theo’s not too keen on helping Chanel. She did just dump him in Africa.

Lucky for Chanel, she runs into Xander (Paul Telfer), who is still reeling from Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) dumping him. Xander has a drunken meltdown at Julie’s Place and catches Chanel’s eye. The two get acquainted with each other.

Rafe’s closing in on Charlie’s killer

The murder of Charlie is keeping Rafe (Galen Gering) on his toes.

Next week, Sami (Alison Sweeney) goes free, but Rafe places someone else under arrest. The list of potential suspects shifts to Charlie’s mother and brother.

Ava (Tamara Braun) confesses a secret about the night Charlie was killed to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) but implores her to keep quiet. Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) also hiding something, and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) goes to great lengths to protect him.

Could it be that Allie and Ava think Tripp killed Charlie?

Gabi (Camila Banus) informs Rafe she knows who killed Charlie. Considering it’s Gabi, though, Rafe doesn’t immediately believe her admission.

Now that Sami is out of jail, she updates Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) on the state of her marriage, and it’s not good. The role of EJ has been recast so viewers will learn more about their marriage when the character returns this summer.

Other Salem tidbits include Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) making peace at Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) request. Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) convinces Abigail to go to counseling. Gwen also apologizes to Chad for deceiving him.

It’s another exciting week in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.