Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben and Ciara’s engagement, Brady’s heartbreaking choice, and Abigail is on the loose

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease an engagement, heart-wrenching choices, family struggles, and of course, secrets galore.

Fans are finally going to get a couple of big storyline payoffs. The baby switch story is winding down, but it will feature a major twist that will change one couple’s life forever. Plus, a fan-favorite duo gets a happy ending.

The long-awaited Cin proposal

It is the moment Days fans have been dreaming about — Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to be his wife. After she takes care of Ben in his time of need, they become engaged.

Ciara shares her happy news with her mother, Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Their relationship has been strained thanks to the Princess Gina chip. Now, they finally have a loving mother and daughter moment.

Actions have consequences

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) plan to disappear again is thwarted when she comes face to face with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The jig is up for Sarah, who is forced to give baby Rachel to Kristen. By the week’s end, Sarah and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) have a heart to heart regarding their actions.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) knows if Kristen comes back to Salem with Rachel, she will go to jail for stabbing Victor (John Aniston). He makes the heartbreaking choice to let Kristen run away with their daughter.

In Brady’s eyes, Kristen deserves to be with Rachel, even if it means he is separated from them both. Fans recently learned Stacy was fired from the NBC show. Next week is her final airdate.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Brady will both face dire consequences for helping Kristen. Eric (Greg Vaughan) loses it on his brother when he finds out what has gone down. Lani prepares to tell Rafe (Galen Gering) what she did, but will Eli (Lamon Archey) talk her out of it?

Families come together in the time of need

Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) hallucinations still get the best of her. She attacks Kate (Lauren Koslow), which is only the beginning of her troubles.

Chad (Billy Flynn), Jack (Matthew Ashford), and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) make tough decisions as they rally around Abigail. Kate is also leaving the NBC soap opera, so fans should expect Abigail’s drug hallucinations to cause the character to head out of Salem.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) remember Adrienne (Judy Evans) one year after her death. Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Evan (Brock Kelly), and Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) come together in court as Evan’s verdict is delivered.

More Jake drama

Kate fills Jake (Brandon Barash) in on Stefan’s background. Ben wants answers after he was roughed up by goons looking for Jake. However, his boss is not too forthcoming with information.

Gabi (Camila Banus) demands answers from Dr. Rolf (William Utay) regarding how Stefan is alive. The mad scientist isn’t going to be overly helpful. However, that doesn’t stop Gabi from offering Dr. Rolf’s assistance to help Jake remember he is Stefan. Jake rejects Gabi’s offer, which does not sit well with her.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on Days of our Lives. There are must-see moments fans have been waiting months for, so make sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.