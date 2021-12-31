Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail helps look for Sarah, Jennifer and Jack leave, and more

EJ wants Nicole to forgive him on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that a search is underway and some returnees head back home.

It has been a busy holiday season for the people of Salem. Many fan-favorites have returned, and while they stayed briefly, many are headed back out of town as the actors were only tapped for short revivals.

As things get back to normal for Days of our Lives fans, here’s what to expect next week.

The search for Sarah

Viewers know that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is on an island somewhere. Xander (Paul Telfer) thought she left with Rex (Kyle Lowder), but that isn’t the case.

As Xander prods Rex for more information, he finds a partner in crime with Abigail (Marci Miller). She agrees to help look for Sarah. It doesn’t hurt that finding Sarah will hurt Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Is this the segway into Sarah returning to Days of our Lives?

Salem exits

Sami (Alison Sweeney) seems to think she and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) have a shot at rekindling their romance. It can only happen if they leave Salem, though.

Having Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) back in Salem has been a joy for viewers. She had been gone since the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming, and when Jennifer did return, she was played by Cady McClain.

Next week, Jennifer exits Days of our Lives as she and Jack (Matthew Ashford) head back to Boston. It’s unclear if or when Melissa will return to film, but with Days’ advanced taping schedule, viewers will likely know well before she returns in the future.

New Year in Salem

As the new year begins for the Salem residents, there is much to look forward to. With Mar-Devil (Deidre Hall) gone and Marlena back, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) can breathe easy about their unborn child.

Paulina (Jackee Harry) offers an invitation to Lani (Sal Stowers), but will she accept? A new year brings a new perspective, but will she feel the same?

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) hopes to rekindle things with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). She doesn’t appear to be in a very forgiving mood, though. Will these two be able to move past everything and begin 2022 together?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.