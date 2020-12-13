Days of our Lives spoilers: Family reunions and surprise visitors shake up the holiday season

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit NBC daytime drama reveal families come together this holiday season, with a couple of surprise visitors that shake-up Salem.

Christmas Eve is on the horizon. Before the celebration begins, amends must be made, an introduction takes place, and a fan theory comes to light. There are several happy moments that will put viewers in the holiday spirit too.

Tony, Anna, and Joey all come home

The holiday season is a little glum for Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Abigail (Marci Miller) as they wander around the town square shopping.

Jack makes one last-ditch effort to win Jennifer (Cady McClain) back before Christmas. Meanwhile, Abigail’s spirits are lifted when she comes home and finds Anna (Leann Hunley) at the DiMera mansion.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) is back too and surprises an overjoyed Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) with a visit. After a nice reunion with his sister, Tony finally meets the newest member of his family, Jake (Brandon Barash).

If the preview clip is any indication, fans are in for some comedic moments between the two brothers.

Chad (Billy Flynn) finds himself under the mistletoe with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Days spoilers tease the British beauty’s plans start to unravel. Perhaps Chad begins to see Gwen in a different light after their mistletoe interaction.

A long-awaited family reunion occurs at Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) condo. Joey (James Lastovic) finally comes home from prison. The welcome home dinner even includes Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Charlie shakes things up

After weeks of getting to know each other, Claire (Isabel Durant) and Charlie (Mike Manning) become an official couple. Claire wastes no time sharing her good news with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

The two cousins bond over all Claire has been through. Then Allie says the dreaded words, “You deserve a nice guy.” Yep, it is a dead giveaway. Charlie is anything but the nice guy he appears.

Thanks to the preview video, fans learn Ava (Tamara Braun) and Charlie know each other. Charlie shows up on Ava’s doorstep, revealing he is the phonecall she made after hearing Tripp tell the story of the night Allie was raped in London.

Fans have speculated for weeks that Charlie was not only connected to Ava and Tripp but also Allie’s rapist. It turns out the theory may not be so far-fetched.

So what exactly is Charlie and Ava’s relationship? Is he her son, or her nephew?

Those questions and more will be answered during a must-see week of hit NBC soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.