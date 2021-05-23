Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady dumps Kristen and Kate shocks Jake and Gabi

Brady rages at Kristen over her toxic obsession with him. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that one relationship comes to an end, while another faces an obstacle that could change everything.

The hit NBC soap opera has saved some juicy entertainment for the final week of May sweeps. Fans will not be disappointed with the new twists and turns thrown at several Salem residents.

It’s over for Brady and Kristen

After months of running around Salem as Susan (Stacy Haiduk), the walls finally closed in on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) last week. Kristen let her best friend Lani (Sal Stowers) bring her into the Salem Police Department to face a slew of charges.

Little did the cops know, Kristen had an ace up her sleeve. She kidnapped Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin and won’t reveal the location unless all the charges against her are dropped.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) learns about Kristen’s latest move involving Chloe. He makes a beeline to see his baby mama. At the police station, Brady lets Kristen know he’s over her toxic obsession with him. An enraged Brady dumps Kristen on the spot.

The Days preview video features a devastated Kristen, breaking down in tears. Fans know that Kristen won’t let Brady just dump her without a fight. She also won’t quietly go back to prison while Chloe sinks her claws into Brady.

Kate’s blind

A giddy Gabi (Camila Banus) can’t help but gush over her reconciliation with Jake (Brandon Barash). When Kate (Lauren Koslow) finally wakes up from her coma, Gabi is convinced nothing can stop her and Jake from being together.

Little does Gabi know their romance is about to hit a snag. Jake plans to tell Kate that he is back with Gabi. However, before he can say anything, Kate screams that she can’t see, and Gabi is there to witness the drama.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Jake is left reeling after he learns of Kate’s medical condition. Kate will need Jake’s help to get her through the crisis.

Jake standing by Kate’s side will impact his relationship with Gabi, who isn’t a patient woman at all. Yes, these two lovebirds are hardly getting the happy ending Gabi envisioned.

In other Days news, it has been confirmed EJ has been recast. The character will pop back up in Salem in June.

Plus Chrishell Stause returns to Salem as a ghostly Jordan to visit troubled brother Be. (Robert Scott Wilson).

It’s another exciting week for Days of our Lives viewers filled with lots of jaw-dropping moments.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.