Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben gets bad news, Jan kisses Shawn, and Allie and Tripp get romantic

Allie and Tripp take their relationship to the next level. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal romance is in the air, but not all couples get a happy ending.

Hot on the heels of NBC renewing the hit soap opera, the show is shifting gears slightly. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of drama, chaos, and scheming in Salem.

However, romantic entanglements are also becoming front and center on the show.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Trouble for Ben and Eli

Despite Ciara (Victoria Konefal) leaving for Africa with Theo (Cameron Johnson), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has been holding out hope she would remember their love and return to him. Sadly, for Ben, that won’t be the case, at least for now.

Ciara sends Ben divorce papers, which are the last thing he expected. The Days promo video features Ben drinking a beer at the Brady Pub, staring in disbelief at the divorce papers.

Ben, booze, and a busted relationship can only mean one thing — trouble.

Across town, Eli (Lamon Archey) finds himself in some trouble too. Chanel (Precious Way) walks into her new home with Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) to a shocking surprise. Eli is in a towel that drops to the floor as Chanel enjoys the view.

Lani most definitely won’t be pleased with her husband or her cousin for ogling him like a piece of meat.

Allie and Tripp more than friends

Last week, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) gave romance a chance. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) take their relationship from friends to romantic.

Tripp shows up with a bouquet of flowers as he and Allie embark on their first date. Things go well, too, because they later share a kiss.

Scheming and plotting at its finest

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) take a page out of Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) scheming playbook to attempt to trap Jan (Heather Lindell). The Bradys are certain Jan killed Charlie (Mike Manning) but is framing Belle for the crime.

The plan won’t go smoothly, though. Jan ends up in a lip-lock with Shawn as Belle looks on, which will have Belle seeing red.

Can Belle hold it together to trap Jan, or will she blow the plan wide open?

Thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Sami and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) fight to find a way out of the DiMera tunnels. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen hires Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Lucas and Sami, but they make him an offer too.

Xander, Sami, and Lucas will provide a comic relief that will have viewers laughing out loud and wanting more of the trio.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.