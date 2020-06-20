Days of our Lives spoilers: Allie chooses who will adopt her baby

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease a tough choice will change several Salem residents’ lives forever.

Babies are on the brain for several people on the hit soap opera. Days has been setting up a July sweeps baby story that will have a lasting impact, and could explain how three of the stars are written off the show.

Allie decides to give her baby up for adoption

It is no surprise that Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is giving her baby up for adoption. The summer preview video gave that secret away weeks ago.

A talk with Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) helps Allie make her decision. She pleads with her brother and his husband to adopt her baby.

After considering the offer to raise their niece or nephews as their child, Sonny and Will say yes.

Other contenders as adoptive parents enter the mix

Allie thinks she has come up with the perfect home for her child. She tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) she is giving up her baby for adoption. The confused look on Nicole and Eric’s faces in the preview video indicates the subject is not going to be closed. Wait until they find out Allie wants Will and Sonny to be the adoptive parents!

Rafe (Galen Gering) runs into a pregnant Allie, and the two share a heartfelt reunion. His faith in her that she will do what is best for her child has her thinking maybe Rafe should adopt the baby.

Allie knows he is a good dad, but he just lost custody of David. Perhaps Rafe is not in the right mind to be a father again.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has an absurd idea to get Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) another baby to replace baby Mickey. He shares his plan with Sarah as a last-ditch effort to win her back.

The tease certainly makes it appear like Xander has a plan involving Allie’s baby. Maybe he overheard Allie talking to Sonny and Will, giving him a new idea to make things right with Sarah.

By the end of the week, Allie informs Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) she has made a decision about her baby. Fans are going to have to tune in to see if Allie is talking about putting the baby up for adoption, or choosing the adoptive parents.

Rafe, Will, and Sonny are the top contenders. Considering all three actors are leaving the show, it is a safe bet their exits have something to do with the adoption storyline.

Who do you think Allie will choose to adopt her baby?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.