Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail haunts Chad and Stephanie, Bonnie blabs, and speechless Eric

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about truth bombs and spilling secrets on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Salem is known for its drama, secrets, lies, and crazy secrets, that’s for sure.

The daytime drama is kicking all of that up a notch as July sweeps near.

One way that’s happening is regarding Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and the major baby secrets they are each keeping.

Thanks to the latest promo video, Days fans learn these two deal with those secrets in very different ways.

Yes, a lot is going down in the preview video, and it’s oh-so-good.

Alex’s harsh words for Stephanie and Bonnie spills the beans

The footage also shows how Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) deal with the first anniversary of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) death.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Chad visits Abigail’s grave to remember their life together. Chad plays with his wedding ring as he mourns his wife in the new video.

It’s a clear indication Chad may not have moved on from Abigail as much as Stephanie thinks.

One person who feels that way is Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), who has some blunt words for Stephanie regarding her relationship. Alex claims Stephanie is “living in Abigail’s shadow.”

Meanwhile, Bonnie is like a giddy schoolgirl as she reveals to Justin (Wally Kurth) she has a secret that she can’t tell. In true Bonnie fashion, she lasts a hot second before informing Justin that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is knocked up and Xander (Paul Telfer) is the baby daddy.

Eric’s baby drama

Hot on the heels of finding out he’s not the father of Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and his dreams of being a dad just might come true. Days fans know that Eric is the father of Nicole’s baby, but Sloan used her DNA for the paternity test.

The legal eagle doubles down to stake her claim on Eric when she suggests they have a baby. It’s the last thing Eric expected, and the look on his face in the video is priceless.

Does anyone else think a Sloan fake pregnancy is on the horizon?

Over with kidnapped Abe (James Reynolds), Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) continues to keep him out of touch with the real world. The two of them eat TV dinners off TV trays while watching another episode of Body and Soul.

Abe watches closely as the episode involves amnesia, and it appears that gives Abe a clue about his own condition.

There’s so much juicy entertainment coming up on Days, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.