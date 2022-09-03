Days of our Lives spoilers: A Xarah wedding, Jennifer breaks down, and Sonny fights

Jennifer loses it on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease heartbreak and romance are taking over Salem.

There’s worry surrounding the people of Salem as Sonny (Zach Tinker) is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back.

Jennifer (Cady McClain) is also in a terrifying space, and once confronted by Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), she breaks down.

It’s not all gloom and doom, though.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) make time to spend with one another.

The Xarah wedding finally happens, as Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tie the knot.

Here’s what the Days of our Lives preview video shows happening next week.

Sonny fights for his life

Leo (Greg Rikaart) found Sonny with a knife in his back, quite literally.

As Justin (Wally Kurth) and Will (Chandler Massey) gather by Sonny’s bedside, they look concerned. Justin wills him to “come back to us” as Will leans over to kiss his husband.

Will has to pull through, but will they be able to manage until he makes progress?

Jennifer breaks down

Maggie confronts Jennifer with a bottle of pills in her hand and asks, “How many of these did you take?”

Jennifer is in tears immediately as the two embrace.

It’s been a tough road for Jennifer, especially with the fresh loss of Abigail (Marcy Miller).

Tragedy abounds in Salem, and Jennifer loses her grip as grief consumes her.

Xarah wedding

Xarah fans will finally get what they’ve been waiting to happen.

Xander and Sarah know that time is against them and rush to get married before anything else gets in their way.

Luckily for them, their day seems to go as planned.

He tells her she is the best thing that’s ever happened to him as they enjoy a kiss.

John surprises Marlena

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that John was putting together a romantic surprise for Marlena, and the preview video reveals it’s one for the books.

Strawberries and whipped cream are part of the plan as Doc looks mesmerized by her husband’s gesture. They’ve been through a lot lately and are finally enjoying a chance to slow down.

Remember, next week is the final week that Days of our Lives will air on NBC. The soap moves to the streaming service Peacock on Monday, September 12. It will be an adjustment for some viewers, but it proves successful with Beyond Salem.

