Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday talks move to Peacock

Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday talks about the hit soap opera moving from NBC to Peacock this fall, letting fans know this is just the beginning.

Last month NBC shocked Days fans with the news the long-time soap opera would move to Peacock as the new fall season kicked off on Monday, September 12.

The announcement came weeks after Beyond Salem Chapter Two was released on the streaming service.

Ken’s fully aware that the news has earned mixed reviews from Days of our Lives fans, and he’s hoping to help ease some nerves about the show’s future.

Like his parents Ted and Betty Corday, who created Days and navigated through many television changes, Ken has a plan to help make the transition a little smoother.

It turns out Ken has been planning for this possibility since NBC renewed the show’s contract for two years in 2021.

Ken Corday talks move to Peacock

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, Ken addressed the speculation surrounding Days of our Lives’ move to Peacock. The executive producer admitted that the network wrote it into the renewal contract, meaning NBC could choose to move the show to Peacock at any time.

Ken was fine with it because he views streaming services as the wave of the future. However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t worried about losing viewers.

Ahead of the move, Ken and company will have a slew of promos and PSAs running that will feature Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).

Days of our Lives EP Ken Corday says, ‘this not the end of an era’

Another fear of long-time Days viewers is that the show won’t be the same. Ken promises it will be “the same DAYS that you know and love.”

The good news is that fans could be getting even more Days of our Lives content because there are no time constraints like on network television. Ken also teased that the show will be a little edgier because of NBC restrictions.

"It's still Days of our Lives, but it's not your mother's Days of our Lives. It changes, it's growing, but in all the best ways," the EP teases.

Ken Corday is excited for Days of our Lives to move from NBC to Peacock. The executive producer feels these are pioneering times, and the future is very bright for the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.