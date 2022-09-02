Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: A big move, more Dr. Rolf shenanigans, and Jarlena romance

Marlena gets some romance on Days of our Lives next week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Days of our Lives spoilers tease plenty of chaos for the last week on NBC.

An era is ending as Days will be pulled from television and moved to the Peacock streaming service.

There’s been plenty of drama in Salem, which will continue next week and beyond.

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) is playing around again, and Stefan (Brandon Barash) is his current “patient.”

Things take a turn next week when Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) makes demands.

Here’s what viewers can expect from Days of our Lives next week.

Kristen makes demands regarding Stefan

Things aren’t as easy as they seem, but that won’t stop Kristen from demanding Dr. Rolf wake up Stefan.

She is tired of waiting, which leads to another encounter in the DiMera crypt.

Since Ava (Tamara Braun) is rumored to have an encounter down there, she likely sees “Jake” once more.

However, it’s not Jake. It’s Stefan.

Will she figure out what is going on down there with Kristen and Dr. Rolf?

Jarlena romance

After everything they have been through in recent weeks, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are overdue for a bit of romance.

Next week on Days of our Lives, the two will get just that when John surprises Doc with something that will sweep her off her feet.

Their love story is one for the books, and with a bit of investment in it amid the chaos, things in Salem look a little brighter.

Days of our Lives ends runs on NBC

After next Friday’s episode, Days of our Lives will no longer be a part of broadcast television.

The daytime drama is moving to the streaming service Peacock. This wasn’t a huge shock as they tested the waters with two seasons of Beyond Salem on the platform. Both performed reasonably well and dropped in the format of one episode a day.

As Days leaves NBC, only three soaps remain on broadcast television, which is a far cry from how things used to be just two decades ago. It will be an adjustment for viewers, especially those who have watched the show since its network debut.

Starting Monday, September 12, Days will drop one episode a day Monday through Friday on Peacock. Once the episode goes live, they can watch it any time.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.