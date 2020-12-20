Days of our Lives spoilers: A wedding, babies, and holiday celebrations galore

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease it is the week fans wait all year long to watch.

Christmas in Salem has become quite the production over the years. It is something viewers look forward to, something that makes their holiday season complete.

2020 has put a damper on a lot of things, but not the annual Days Christmas spectacular.

The annual tradition of hanging the Horton family ornaments occurs on Wednesday, December 23.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are at the forefront of the special episode. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) joins the family for the celebration. Claire (Isabel Durant) even manages to get Ben to enjoy himself at the party for a least a minute.

Holiday cheer takes over

Fans are blessed with a week full of holiday cheer on the daytime drama.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) dons the Santa suit once again to make the children at Salem University Hospital’s Christmas a little brighter. Yes, the annual Christmas story will be read too.

Joey (James Lastovic) shares a special family moment and he enjoys being home for the holiday season. Days spoilers reveal he also lets Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) in on his future plans.

Plus, Will (Chandler Massey) surprises Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when he shows up in Salem on Christmas Eve. Brady (Eric Martsolf) is pleased to see Will with Allie at John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) condo.

The Kiriakis family celebration isn’t without some drama. Victor (John Aniston) isn’t pleased to see Bonnie (Judi Evans) or Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) at the Christmas Eve gathering.

The perfect time for new beginnings

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) proposes to Belle (Martha Madison) at John and Marlena’s party. He further shocks Brady, John, Marlena, Claire, Allie, and Will by revealing he wants the wedding to take place immediately.

While attending the Horton family tree trimming, Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) begin to mend their fractured marriage. Their timing is perfect, too, since Lani’s water breaks in the middle of the celebration.

Yes, Eli and Lani will have Christmas babies. Based on the preview video featuring Abe (James Reynolds) and Valerie (Vanessa Williams) holding the little ones, the delivery goes smoothly.

Life in Salem is pretty happy this holiday season. Fans will watch a week full of Christmas joy, but don’t expect the happiness to last long.

Claire announces it might be “the greatest Christmas ever,” which is a sure indication that trouble looms. For now, though, fans can relish in the holiday magic that takes over Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.