Days of our Live spoilers: Remembering Victor, party crasher Vivian and Dick Van Dyke mystery solved

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans will need to grab the tissues as two icons are front and center in Salem.

For the past few weeks, Salem has been dealing with the loss of the business tycoon/villain Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

It’s all leading up to Victor’s funeral, including a special not-so-invited guest.

Dick Van Dyke appeared in Salem this week as a man with no identity.

Days will focus on those two icons in two pivotal storylines.

The latest preview video teases just how those will play out.

Victor’s funeral brings an unwelcomed guest

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Victor’s funeral begins on Thursday, September 7.

In the video, friends and family gather as a newly returned Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) reveals what everyone is thinking. It’s hard to imagine a world without Victor.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) give speeches as a voice-over teases a family coming together to say goodbye. A tear-filled Justin (Wally Kurth) shares just how much he will miss his Uncle Vic.

Flashbacks of Victor’s life take over the screen before a bombshell is dropped. Back at the Kiriakis mansion, Vivian (Louise Sorel) makes a grand entrance, disrupting the after-funeral gathering.

In true Vivian fashion, she makes it all about her, calling Victor the love of her life. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has the best response by rolling her eyes.

Vivian will no doubt stir the pot because it’s crystal clear no one wants her there, and she has an agenda.

Is the Dick Van Dyke mystery solved?

Meanwhile, at the hospital, John (Drake Hogestyn) meets with the mystery man who has become quite popular during his stay.

The man reveals he used to sing all the time before a flip of the scene features him singing and dancing with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) while Doug (Bill Hayes) watches them. It’s a nod to the legendary career in Hollywood that Dick has had for decades.

A flashback teases a glimpse of the mystery man’s life. The promo ends with the man chatting with John and Marlena (Deidre Hall), who have clearly figured out his identity.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone coming up on Days over the next few episodes. The hit Peacock soap opera focuses on two legends with two storylines filled with nostalgia, tributes, laughter, and tears.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.