Could The Bold and the Beautiful’s Wyatt be headed to The Young and the Restless?

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful said goodbye to Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

He had been off the canvas for months but returned to wrap up things with his character and to give the keys to the beach house to RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

His fiancee Flo (Katrina Bowden) has been long gone, falling victim to the black hole of soaps. She was discussed on-screen but not seen for a while, but even the talk about her has stopped.

Wyatt has no reason to hang around Los Angeles, and his big exit left room for a return in the future. His dad, Bill (Don Diamont), and his brother Liam (Scott Clifton) are still on the show, but even his mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer), has left.

However, there is speculation he may be moving over to The Young and the Restless, where Wyatt’s once great love, Sally (Courtney Hope), planted roots.

Could Wyatt’s storyline wrap-up be linked to a move to The Bold and the Beautiful’s sister soap?

Darin Brooks teases The Young and the Restless gig

While talking with Soaps.com, Darin Brooks didn’t hold back when talking about his The Bold and the Beautiful character, Wyatt.

He had high praise for his former on-screen love interest, Courtney Hope, in the role of Sally. The two got along well and seemingly enjoyed working together. Their banter was a highlight of their time together.

As for whether we could see Wyatt on The Young and the Restless, Darin told the publication, “You never know who could show up in Genoa City. Hellooooo, I’m here to mess things up!”

What happened between Sally and Wyatt?

Things between Sally and Wyatt went south when Flo Fulton arrived in Los Angeles.

He and Flo were in love in high school, and their mothers were best friends. Shauna (Denise Richards) was excited to see Quinn, too.

The situation began to heat up between Wyatt and Flo, which, in turn, caused turmoil for Sally.

That set a chain of bad things in motion, including Sally faking a terminal illness to get Wyatt back. She went off the deep end after Wyatt rekindled things with Flo. It went as far as Sally kidnapping Flo and hoping to get pregnant by Wyatt to ensure he would stay with her.

Sally left for Genoa City and found herself intertwined with the Newman brothers, which is something else. She lost a baby with Adam (Mark Grossman) and is trying to rebuild their relationship.

Throwing Wyatt into the mix could add some fun, especially with February Sweeps right around the corner.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.