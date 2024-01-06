The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Sally celebrate, Lauren saves Nikki, and Ashley and Cole reunion

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS soap tease unexpected reunions are on the horizon.

Genoa City has been riddled with drama and chaos, even during the holiday season.

While there will be no shortage of that coming up on Y&R, it’s not all tension and seriousness.

Instead, the daytime drama has some fun moments, one of which will be filled with nostalgia.

CBS has given The Young and the Restless fans a look at what’s coming up on the show.

That includes two reunions and a desperate friend who does not make the best decision.

Reunions take over Genoa City

Finally, after months of will they or won’t they, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are finding their way back together. It’s the moment Ally fans have been waiting for as the exes have dinner and toast to new beginnings.

Adam gets the ball rolling by toasting to the two of them. Sally looks smitten in the latest Y&R preview video as if she’s all in this time and replies, “To us.”

They aren’t the only people reuniting in the promo footage. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) comes face to face with her old flame Cole (J. Eddie Peck) at Crimson Lights.

It’s about time, too, since Cole has been back for a while. However, that’s news to Ashley, who is caught off guard at his return to town.

Ashley wants to know what has brought Cole back to Genoa City, and boy, does he have a story for her. The video teases Ashley’s happiness at seeing Cole, which is good considering she needs a distraction from her feelings for Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Lauren has a run-in with Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) is tested, and Victor (Eric Braeden) confronts Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about her drinking. Thanks to the preview footage, Y&R fans now know those two things collide.

Nikki is the one who tests Lauren after she runs into her at the GAC. Lauren can visibly see that Nikki is drunk as she stumbles all over the place and slurs her words.

After screaming that she can’t go home because Victor can’t see her drunk, Lauren tells Nikki she has an idea.

There is no question that Lauren isn’t thrilled with finding Nikki like that or helping her hide her drinking from Victor. The mustache isn’t someone to cross, that’s for sure.

Be sure to tune in to find out what Lauren’s idea is and just how far she will go to protect Nikki.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.