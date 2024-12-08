Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Remy gets upset, Ridge challenges Carter, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the week ahead will be filled with heightened tensions as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) steps into his role at Forrester Creations.

It was determined that despite Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hiring Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to get him out of the LLC situation, there was no way to push Carter out.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) does something no one expected when he shows up to see Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Remy (Christian Weissmann) gets upset when speaking with Electra (Laneya Grace), finally showing his obsessive side.

Everything is seemingly turned upside down as the year winds down.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter stands his ground

Unfortunately for Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Carter is ready to step in immediately.

As the realization that Forrester Creations is no longer theirs to run, Ridge gets even more upset.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) learns that Carter filed the paperwork from Hope (Annika Noelle), and she looks on, baffled.

A flip of the scene shows Ridge yelling at Carter for throwing everything away for Hope as she stands behind her new beau. That comment prompts Carter to let Ridge know he better watch what he says, to which the Forrester heir threatens that he won’t let Carter get away with this.

Evil is abound

Luna insists she isn’t who her actions showed her to be when Bill finally sits down with her. She has been behind bars for months, writing letters to him daily.

Initially, he burned them. However, he opened one, and now he will sit in front of the young lady he believed was his daughter and the one who murdered two people to ensure no one found out she wasn’t a Spencer.

She isn’t the only one with evil intentions. Remy gets upset when Electra tells him they are friends. He insists they are “more than friends,” which surprises her.

Electra ran from her hometown after photos of her circulated that weren’t real. She had her head on a body that wasn’t hers, and everyone was discussing it. The deepfake images caused her stress, and she thought that coming to Los Angeles with Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) would fix that.

Unfortunately, Electra has no idea that Remy is likely behind what happened, and his obsession is only growing.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.