Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy moves forward and Li confronts Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same as the battle for Forrester Creation rages on.

February sweeps are just a few weeks away, so things should begin to kick up in the coming days.

Things have moved incredibly slowly through the holidays. Still, with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plant, Bill’s (Don Diamont) secret, and things heating up between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig), the drama is heightened.

Relationships are being tested in the coming weeks, but we suspect there is more to that than meets the eye.

Several back-burner actors will be given more screen time in the new year, with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) at the top of the list.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy moves forward with her plan

With Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) already in place at Forrester, Steffy moves forward with the next phase of her plan.

She already mentioned to Ridge and Eric (John McCook) that she wanted to return to the office, but they weren’t keen on the idea.

However, Steffy will do what she wants regardless of the consequences.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she tells Hope (Annika Noelle), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that she would like to return.

When Hope questions her motives, how will Steffy respond?

Poppy and Li argue

Poppy (Romy Park) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) haven’t been seen in quite some time.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) being locked up put them on the back burner, but the sisters are back next week.

Their relationship has been complicated at best, with the reason behind what plagues them never adequately discussed.

At one point, it seemed the writers had hinted that Finn (Tanner Novlan) could be Luna’s father, but then it was revealed to be Tom (Clint Howard).

However, things appear to be more complicated between the sisters. It’s being teased that Poppy may have had a relationship with Jack (Ted King) and conceived Luna.

That would make sense, especially given Li’s distaste for Poppy and Luna. Her animosity for her niece never made sense, especially because she was a child when the sisters had the falling out.

