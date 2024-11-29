Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge unloads on Carter, Luna’s visitor, and Electra’s suprise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the fallout of November sweeps continues.

Things at Forrester are far from okay, and with a line drawn in the sand, the tension could be cut with a knife.

Hope (Annika Noelle) reels from learning Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) what she and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were up to.

And if that weren’t enough, Remy (Christian Weissman) is working (and living) at Il Giardino.

As the holidays continue to approach, things are moving full speed ahead.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter’s deception

After what happened with Carter and the LLC paperwork, things are pretty tense at Forrester Creations.

Hope and Brooke battle it out over her decision to alert Ridge at the cabin while Ridge and Carter exchange heated sentiments at Forrester.

Carter then attends a meeting with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Eric (John McCook), and Ridge.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) was brought in to review the papers that have reportedly been filed.

What will happen to the company now?

Steffy is hellbent on making Hope pay, as she is convinced she was the driving force behind what Carter did. Ridge is on board with giving Hope what they believe she deserves.

Electra and Remy

Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) eat at Il Giardino again, and Remy is there to serve them.

She is surprised to see her old friend working there, as Will reveals he’s heard much about him.

That likely set off alarm bells, as we believe Remy put out the photos Electra has been running from. She told Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) that she wants to leave that all behind and is afraid Will will see them.

This is just the beginning, as this storyline will likely continue throughout the holidays and into February sweeps.

Bill visits Luna

After burning several of her letters, Bill (Don Diamont) decides to visit Luna (Lisa Yamada) behind bars.

She is still obsessed with him, showing no remorse for what she did to her mom. However, she has attempted to plead her case with Bill.

His business with her remains unclear, but he’s either going there to ask her to leave him alone in person or something else. We hope it’s the former because with Remy on the loose, there is enough crazy happening in Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.