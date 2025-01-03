Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge makes a move, Bill hides Luna, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same as the new year continues.

Over the next few weeks, things will be set up for February sweeps. That’s when the action will begin.

Much of the focus has been set on the takeover of Forrester Creations, with very little movement on the storyline. However, that may change next week.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) plays a dangerous game with his love life, and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) will be the receiving party.

Now that Electra (Laneya Grace) is safe, Will (Crew Morrow) finally wants to introduce her to his dad.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy has a plan for Forrester

After sitting around waiting to see what was happening at Forrester with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) at the helm, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is ready to move forward.

Next week, she will present her idea for regaining control over the company, and the first step is returning to the office.

It seems Ridge isn’t keen on the idea, but Steffy is nothing if not determined.

Ridge and Taylor move forward

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pleading with Ridge not to return to Taylor. She insisted she took the CEO position for him, but he isn’t buying it.

Spoilers tease that Ridge romances Taylor, including giving her a custom-made gown. She wants nothing more than to reunite with Ridge, and Brooke has allowed that door to reopen.

Will this be the end of Bridge and the beginning of a new Tridge?

Bill hides Luna

Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) have an interesting relationship.

He sees himself in her, and worked out a deal to keep her with him. However, that has to remain a secret from everyone in his life.

When Will pops over to bring Electra to meet his dad, Bill scrambles to hide Luna so that they don’t see that she is there.

However, Luna isn’t one to hide from the action. She will do everything she can to keep apprised of what is happening when Bill talks to Will.

How long will he be able to keep Luna in hiding before she does something else crazy?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.