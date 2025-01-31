Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn worries, Hope is suspicious, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease more of the same.

February sweeps begin Monday, but there aren’t any surprises coming our way — yet.

It looks increasingly like Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. Despite Poppy (Romy Park) denying it, this could be the huge bombshell for the month and affect the lives of everyone connected to the two.

Things at Forrester are also moving slowly. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) think they have it in the bag with their new partnership, but does Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) have a bigger agenda?

The next month should move things along, and with next week being the beginning, we hope the writers amp up the drama.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy needs Li’s help

After learning Luna wasn’t in prison where she should have been, Poppy turns to Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Everything is upside down for her right now, and things will continue to get more complicated.

Bill (Don Diamont) is housing Luna, attempting to get her the help and understanding she needs, but it could backfire even sooner than we predicted.

When Luna overhears Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) talking about her, it only fuels her fire.

Finn gets answers

Knowing he could be Luna’s father is weighing heavily on Finn. He is moving forward with the DNA test despite Poppy insisting he is not her daughter’s father.

Poppy isn’t the most truthful, and his doubts are warranted. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn has difficulty dealing with his emotions, especially after the trouble Luna caused for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Daphne moves Steffy’s plan ahead

Steffy is determined to win Forrester back, and Daphne is her way to do it.

Things move forward next week when Daphne lays it on thick with Carter.

After Friday’s episode and Steffy’s snark with Hope, the blonde’s suspicions are raised again. Spoilers tease she will keep an eye on Steffy and question her return even more next week.

So much is happening on the hit CBS soap, and with February sweeps barrelling in next week, we expect things to get even more complicated.

There is plenty to look forward to, especially as the paternity drama threatens to tear apart two families.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.