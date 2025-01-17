Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Daphne gets flirty and Jack returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same.

Forrester Creations is still in shambles despite Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) working hard to regain her family’s company.

Meanwhile, things with Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity have taken an interesting turn — again.

These two storylines will seemingly take viewers through February sweeps, and tensions continue to rise at the fashion house.

Bill (Don Diamont) hiding Luna at his house will likely take center stage, too. She killed Tom (Clint Howard), believing he was her father. If she gets wind of the truth, will she act out?

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy’s plan is put into action

Steffy works overtime to ensure things go her way at Forrester Creations, including using her dear friend, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).

When Hope (Annika Noelle) decides to brag about the possibility of working with the “best nose in Paris” to Steffy, the glee she feels inside is unmatched.

Daphne will turn on her charm when she meets with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Will he be able to stay focused on Hope while another beautiful face flirts with him as they attempt to work on a Forrester fragrance?

Li confronts Jack

For round three (or is it four?) of who fathered Luna with Poppy (Romy Park), we will see Li (Naomi Matsuda) lay into her sister and Jack (Ted King).

This has been festering in the back of Li’s mind for years. She suspected that Poppy was sleeping with Jack while she was busy being a doctor, and it seems that may be the case.

When Li demands to see Jack, will he be the one who cops to the affair? Ted King teased “mayhem” was coming, and this could be what takes The Bold and the Beautiful viewers through February sweeps.

Ridge love triangle

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is sulking after realizing she may have lost Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for good.

He and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are planning a future while Brooke attempts to get Forrester back into his hands.

This love triangle is a tale as old as time, and viewers have watched it repeatedly.

Will there be a different outcome with Tridge this time, or will Bridge reunite when Forrester is returned to the family?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.