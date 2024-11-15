Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Electra sees Remy, Brooke overhears news, and Carter’s big move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same as the battle between the Forresters and the Logans continues.

Things have gone from bad to worse, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are concerned.

Steffy remains steadfast in deleting Hope’s existence from Forrester while Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and the Logans rally around the blonde beauty.

As the jewelry line campaign goes worldwide, Electra (Laneya Grace) continues to worry about what she left behind.

November sweeps hit the halfway point, and things continue to go awry in Los Angeles.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Remy pops up in Los Angeles

While it was teased that Remy (Christian Weissmann) was Electra’s stalker, she will share a meal with him next week.

The Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Electra and Remy share a meal at Il Giardino.

Will this set Electra into panic mode, or will she be able to make it through the meal and move on with her life? Remy doesn’t have good intentions, and we suspect there is far more to uncover than a bunch of photos of Electra pinned to his wall.

A Carter takeover?

Friday’s cliffhanger teased that Carter was considering becoming the sole decision-maker at Forrester Creations.

The paperwork he held could change everything at the fashion house. Hope happily encouraged him to proceed with the takeover and help Forrester expand as he envisioned. It didn’t help that it would also give her everything she wanted.

However, spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) overheard the conversation in the cabin.

She wants Hope to have her line and position back, but will she allow Forrester to be ripped from under Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook)?

Steffy calls Hope a b***h

To add insult to injury, Carter will give Ridge and Steffy one last shot to reinstate Hope before he pulls the trigger.

Steffy makes it clear that “Hope is a b***h,” which will enrage Carter even more.

How we got here remains a mystery, as Hope could have admitted she was in lingerie for Carter, not Finn (Tanner Novlan). However, we now have a huge battle at Forrester, leading to storylines that will likely carry the CBS soap through more than just the end-of-November sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.