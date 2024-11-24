Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke throws Hope under the bus and Ridge wants answers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as November sweeps wrap up, confrontations abound.

Last week, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) overheard Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) talking about taking over Forrester.

She runs straight to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to tell him about their plans, which surprises and angers him.

Despite questioning why Carter’s initials and signature were on the paperwork, Ridge went ahead and signed with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) urging.

Now, there is a confrontation coming, and big changes are ahead.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Ridge calls a meeting with Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases the confrontation between Ridge and Carter is coming.

He wants answers about what’s happening with his best friend and the intentions behind trying to pull off a takeover.

No one would have guessed that Carter would betray his second family, especially not on Hope’s behalf. Now that their relationship has been made public, there are more questions than answers.

What will Carter say when Ridge confronts him about knowing exactly what he’s up to? Did he change his mind about the takeover after his conscience got the best of him?

Brooke betrays Hope

When it’s revealed that Brooke is the one who told Ridge what Hope and Carter were up to, it could change things between the mother and daughter.

Brooke has always been on her daughter’s side, but this time, she chose Ridge.

Hope has been acting out lately, and her new relationship with Carter is just one of the many changes she’s gone through. They haven’t been together long, but they already declare their love for one another.

With so much at stake, will Hope be able to move forward with her mom after the betrayal?

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

It’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful, with only three new episodes airing.

Thursday and Friday will be preempted for sports coverage during the Thanksgiving holiday.

We will also be given scenes between Electra (Laneya Grace) and Remy (Christian Weissmann). She didn’t appear scared to see him and even offered to hang out sometime. However, we know he is bad news.

Remy isn’t happy about seeing her with Will (Crew Morrow), especially after the two kissed before the Spencer heir took off. What shady tricks does Remy have up his sleeve for Electra?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.