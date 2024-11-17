Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke overhears Carter and Hope, Steffy gets rude, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things get kicked up a notch this week on the hit CBS soap.

November sweeps focused on the back-and-forth between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

That doesn’t change, but Hope may have a leg up on Steffy and the Forresters after they wronged her.

Friday’s cliffhanger showed Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) signing the papers with Hope’s urging, which could lead to a major shift at the fashion house.

It won’t be all about Hope and Steffy, though. Electra (Laneya Grace) gets a visit, which kicks off another storyline.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will Brooke step up and stop Carter?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) overheard Hope and Carter discussing the papers and a takeover coming, but will she speak up?

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that she confronts Hope this week and asks what Carter is up to.

Hope will likely keep the truth to herself, though her mother already knows his plans.

She is caught between a rock and a hard place, with her relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) likely on the line. Brooke will wonder what she could have done if she doesn’t speak up and Carter makes big moves.

However, Carter will make one more attempt to get Ridge and Steffy to take back their decision about Hope. A scene in the video shows Carter giving them one last shot, but Steffy clarifies that Hope is a “b***h.”

Electra sees Remy

The mystery surrounding Electra’s past has been hinted at, with Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) knowing about it.

She understands Electra needed a fresh start, but Will (Crew Morrow) has no idea what happened or why his love interest is so elusive.

Remy (Christian Weissmann) shows up in Los Angeles, and the two grab a bite to eat at Il Giardino. She appears happy to see him, which is confusing because of how he was introduced to viewers.

However, spoilers tease that Remy has more than just a connection to Electra in Los Angeles. Could Il Giardino be a clue as to who he may know in town?

As November sweeps hit the halfway point, things appear to be picking up. Will Carter move to take over the fashion house? What does Remy want?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.