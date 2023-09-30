ABC soap star Kristen Alderson announces pregnancy

For former One Life to Live and General Hospital star Kristen Alderson, there’s reason to celebrate.

She announced she is expecting her first child with her fiance, Taylor Crousore.

The exciting announcement came on Instagram, where Kristen and Taylor posed with an ultrasound collection, wearing huge smiles.

Kristen captioned the share, “Words can’t describe the happiness😭🙌💖 BABY GIRL CROUSORE! ✨Due January 2024✨ Having a baby with my soulmate/best friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever been given✨💫”

Taylor proposed to Kristen back in July, and she said yes.

It’s been a big year for the former soap star, and things continue to get better.

Kristen Alderson grew up on One Life to Live

Many ABC soap fans have a special place in their heart for Kristen Alderson.

She joined the cast of One Life to Live at just six in the role of Starr Manning. Starr was the daughter of OLTL supercouple Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) and Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva).

Kristen grew up in front of fans, staying in the role until ABC canceled the show. However, she got the unique opportunity to bring Starr to Port Charles when she joined General Hospital in 2012.

Due to some issues with the rights to the character of Starr Manning, General Hospital had to write a new character for Kristen to continue on the show.

That’s when the character of Kiki Jerome popped up. Kristen originated the role that was taken over by Hayley Erin when Kristen exited the ABC soap world in 2015.

Not only is Kristen a talented actress, but she is also a fantastic singer and performer. She has done theater since exiting the soap world and recently revealed she was filming her first movie.

Kristen Alderson shares reactions to pregnancy announcement

While keeping the secret she was pregnant from the public, Kristen Alderson was busy filming reactions as she told her friends and family members the good news.

She remains close to her One Life to Live best friend, Britany Underwood, who plays Starr Manning’s best friend, Langston Wilde. Her reaction to the news of Kristen’s pregnancy was one of the best (included in the video above).

Kristen and Taylor are excited to begin their new chapter of life as parents and as a married couple.

Their little girl is due at the beginning of next year and is more than halfway through her pregnancy.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.