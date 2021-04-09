Shrek: Is it streaming on Netflix? UK fans will be pleased with the answer

Fans of Shrek have been trying to figure out where to stream the movie. Pic credit: DreamWorks Pictures

Fans of the 2001 animated comedy Shrek have been scouring the internet, trying to figure out where to stream the movie franchise. Is it on Netflix, Hulu, or Disney Plus? Keep reading for all of the details.

DreamWorks Pictures’ Shrek has been a big-time favorite for years now — even venturing into the “cult-classic” title for millennials as they created notorious fanworks for the series, such as the haunting Shrek is Love viral meme. The franchise consists of four feature-length films, many shorts, a musical, a spin-off, and it currently has a few upcoming movies in the works.

The series features the iconic characters of the perpetually-grumpy ogre, Shrek (Mike Myers), and his warrior-princess wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz), as well as the hilarious Donkey (Eddie Murphy). Then there’s the ever-witty cat, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) and the villainous Lord Maximus Farquaad (John Lithgow), and many more.

Is it streaming on Netflix?

Netflix users in the United States will be disappointed to find out that the Shrek movies are not currently streaming on the platform. The movies were taken off of Netflix on April 11, 2020. However, currently on the platform is the musical, appropriately titled Shrek: The Musical.

Sitting at two hours and 10 minutes, the musical tells a similar story as the first Shrek movie, just with a whole lot of song breaks. Must-see numbers in the musical is Lord Maximus Farquaad’s comedic and colorful song What’s Up, Duloc and the emotional Act I closer Who I’d Be, sung by Shrek.

Also, on Netflix in the United States is the single-season collection of shorts called Shrek’s Swamp Stories. The main voice cast in these shorts is the same as the original movie and there are four episodes, ranging from 9 minutes to 45 minutes. Lastly, there is the short, four-episodic Shrek series Spooky Stories, and the popular Shrek spin-off movie Puss in Boots.

What about Netflix elsewhere?

The United Kingdom and Ireland fans were blessed with easy accessibility to the first two Shrek movies on April 1. This news was announced by the Netflix Twitter account on the day the movies were added. Many fans thought this was an April Fool’s joke, but Netflix clarified in a follow-up tweet stating that it was true.

Netflix UK and Ireland wrote, “They think it’s all ogre…it is now! Shrek, Shrek 2, and Shrek The Musical are now on Netflix.” They added, “No, this is not an April Fool. Netflix would *never* joke about Shrek.”

Screenshot of tweets. Pic credit: Twitter/@NetflixUK

UK fans congregated in the comments, expressing their joy and their love for the series. Although, stewing in the corner were US Netflix fans. But fret not, US fans, as Shrek and Shrek 2 (and Shrek en Español) are available for streaming on Hulu.

Shrek is currently streaming in the UK.