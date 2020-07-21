The 15 best classic movies on Netflix (July 2020)

What are the best classic movies on Netflix?

Maybe the question should be, “what is a classic movie?” For some people, a classic movie is from the ’60s or ’70s and earlier, but for some younger audience members, it could be something from as late as the ’90s, since 20-year-olds weren’t even born during the last century.

With that said, Netflix has something for everyone, but in this case, we will stick with movies that are from no later than the early ’90s, and in the case of July 2020, we will cut it off in 1991.

Here is a look at 15 great classic movies you can stream right now on Netflix.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

In 1966, Sergio Leone directed the final movie in his Dollars Trilogy, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

This is possibly the greatest spaghetti western movie ever made and it made Clint Eastwood a major star.

The film stars Eastwood as the Man With No Name, who is a gunslinger on the hunt for buried Confederate gold. Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef also starred as rival gunslingers trying to find the same treasure.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Released in 1971 by acclaimed director Norman Jewison, Fiddler on the Roof is a musical film based on the 1964 Broadway musical of the same name.

The movie features Tevye, the father of five daughters who tries to maintain his Jewish traditions. However, this was a rough time for Jewish people in the early 1900s.

Three of his daughters start to move further away from his beliefs, and the government of his home turns on all Jewish residents.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Possibly the best alien family-friendly movies on Netflix, as well as one of the best ever created, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial tells the story of a scientist alien who is abandoned and trapped on Earth, but simply wants to find his way back home.

He meets a young boy named Elliott, and the two become close friends.

Elliott spends the movie trying to protect E.T. from government forces who want to capture and experiment on the alien as they wait for E.T.’s fellow aliens to return to rescue him.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Martin Scorsese is one of the most respected voices of ’70s cinema and directed some of the best crime drama movies you will see on Netflix.

One of these movies was the brilliant Taxi Driver in 1978, a film that picked up four Oscar nominations but was passed up for all four, including Best Director (Scorsese), Best Actor (Robert De Niro), and Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster).

The movie has De Niro starring as a Vietnam vet who takes an interest in a political intern (Sharon Stone) and a teenage prostitute (Foster) and is determined to protect them both at all costs.

West Side Story (1961)

Another classical musical on Netflix is the 1961 movie West Side Story.

The movie is inspired by Romeo and Juliet, but the star-crossed lovers are members of rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The film was based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

This movie picked up 11 Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, and set the record for the most wins for a movie musical. It was also added to the Library of Congress in 1997 as a culturally significant film.

Steven Spielberg is remaking the movie for a release that is currently scheduled for 2020.

Airplane! (1980)

In 1980, the Zucker Brothers created one of the most iconic and brilliant movie parodies of all-time with Airplane!.

This comedy movie on Netflix is a direct parody remake of the 1957 disaster movie Zero Hour! However, on top of spoofing that disaster movie, the film makes fun of anything and everything from popular culture in 1980.

While movies in future years would make parodies one of the most hated genres in cinema, this one did it all right and stands on its own as a true comedy classic.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The Monty Python comedy troupe was already a legend before they started making movies with a popular and hilarious British comedy sketch series.

In 1975, they made Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which was a re-telling of the King Arthur legend, but in a hilarious manner.

With everything from the Knights Who Say Ni to the Black Knight, there are so many legendary moments that this is one comedy classic that stands up well 45 years later.

This might be Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin’s finest moment.

Mean Streets (1973)

Martin Scorsese has made some of the best classics in movie history, and the first masterpiece of his career came in 1973 with Mean Streets.

The film is a crime story that focuses on two friends, Charlie (Harvey Keitel) and Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro) in Little Italy, New York City.

While Charlie is trying to make it while working for a local mafia boss, but he is continuously thrown off by Johnny Boy, who is a gambler who is getting in too deep with local bookies and puts everyone around him in danger.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

If you are looking for an action movie on Netflix, there is a brilliant classic adventure movie that might be one of the best of its kind.

In 1981, Steven Spielberg directed the first Indiana Jones movie with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In this first movie, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones, a professor and treasure hunter who is searching for the Biblical Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis have a chance to get to it first.

There were three sequels, but the first is not only the one that started it all but the best action-adventure movie you can see on Netflix.

Tootsie (1982)

Dustin Hoffman is a former Oscar winner and has some brilliant classic movies in his past, including The Graduate, Rain Man, and All The President’s Men.

However, one of his most successful movies saw him dressing up like a woman in Tootsie.

Hoffman is Michael Dorsey, an actor who has developed a reputation as someone hard to work with. He is struggling to get a job and learns of an opening on a daytime soap for a woman, so he auditions in drag and wins the role.

Tootsie picked up 10 Oscar nominations, but only won one for Jessica Lange for Best Supporting Actress.

The Wicker Man (1973)

Released in 1973, The Wicker Man is one of the best horror movies of all-time and might be the best horror classic on Netflix.

The movie sees a police detective searching for a missing girl. Edward Woodward, who later starred in the TV series The Equalizer, starred as the police officer.

He ends up following leads and tracks the missing girl to an island where a cult lives, all serving a mysterious and enigmatic leader named Lord Summerisle, played by the always brilliant Christopher Lee.

A remake was made in 2006, with Nic Cage in the role of the detective, but it was universally panned.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Released in 1984, The Karate Kid is not only a great coming-of-age story but also one of the best underdog sports movies.

Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel Russo, a new kid in town who is immediately bullied by some local karate students when he meets a new girl.

He ends up training in karate under Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and moves on to battle in the local karate tournament, where the bullies from Cobra Kai are on the other side.

There was a sequel released decades later as a YouTube Premium series, making one of the main bullies, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as the new protagonist, and Daniel as the more antagonistic character.

Back to the Future (1985)

Released in 1985, Robert Zemeckis created one of the best family movies of all-time with the sci-fi time travel adventure Back to the Future.

In the film, Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a teenager whose dad is a bullied meek man. He ends up sent back in time by a local inventor named Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

When he ends up in the past, he meets his parents before they started dating and has to work not to change the future, thereby deleting himself from existence.

There were two sequels.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the top critically acclaimed horror movies on Netflix.

The film, based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name, stars Jodie Foster as an FBI agent sent to interview convicted serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) as she tries to stop a new killer on the loose.

This horror movie picked up Oscar wins in every significant category and is the only real horror movie ever to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Also winning awards were Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and director Jonathan Demme.

Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist is a movie officially directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) but is believed to have a lot of directorial work by Steven Spielberg, who served as the producer and screenwriter as well.

This is a haunted house ghost story and is one of the scariest movies on Netflix.

A family moves into a house and finds that it is haunted when the spirits target their daughter. The family calls in exorcists to try to save their family, and it was nominated for three Academy Awards.