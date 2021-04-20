Shadow and Bone: What is the release date for the first episode?

Shadow and Bone’s premiere is quickly sneaking up. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on Netflix’s latest book-to-series adaptation, Shadow and Bone. This series is based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo.

Shadow and Bone released their first teaser trailer in February and has since been teasing audiences with production stills and trailers. Luckily, fans don’t have to be anxious for much longer as the series’ big premiere is sneaking up.

What is the release date for the first episode?

All eight one-hour episodes of Shadow and Bone are expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 23rd. The episodes will be released at midnight Pacific Time, which translates to 3 A.M. Eastern Time and 2 P.M. Central Time.

As anticipated as the series is, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans planned to stay up into the early hours of the morning to catch these premiering episodes. Shadow and Bone is expected to be instantly trending on the streaming platform as the book series already has a tight-knit and ferocious fanbase.

What is Shadow and Bone about?

Netflix ominously writes, “Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.”

The show’s full synopsis continues, “With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.”

The showrunner of this epic fantasy series is Bird Box’s Eric Heisserer, and it is executive produced by the Grishaverse novel writer Bardugo. Other executive producers come from the same production company that brought Netflix viewers Stranger Things and book fans the Divergent movie series.

Shadow and Bone shares a director with the supernatural Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lee Toland Krieger.

Needless to say, the internet should be gearing up to be overrun by Shadow and Bone fans and content this weekend. It will certainly have a showstopping premiere and run. And in the meantime, fans should be holding their breath because on Friday, as the show states, they will be “entering the Shadow Fold.”

Shadow and Bone premieres April 23 on Netflix.