Season 6 of Virgin River — Here’s what we know

Season 6 of Virgin River is happening!

Netflix released the final two episodes of Season 5, featuring Christmas in Virgin River.

While some questions from Part 1 of Season 5 were answered, plenty more still need to be explored during Season 6.

Throughout the first five seasons, viewers have watched Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) struggle to come together, with Season 5 leaving them the most solid they have been.

As the rest of Virgin River continues to deal with the situations that have arisen, it seems Season 6 will be intense, too.

Here’s what we know about Season 6 of Virgin River on Netflix.

When will Season 6 of Virgin River drop?

The timing of Season 6 of Virgin River may still be up in the air.

Even though the writers’ and actors’ strikes have been resolved, things are still trying to return to normal.

Following the writers’ strike, the Virgin River team returned to work at the beginning of October to begin Season 6.

There hasn’t been an update about filming, but it’s expected to begin after the holidays.

Seasons 1 through 5 have all premiered at various times. However, given the strikes’ impact, it seems likely to assumed that Season 6 will premiere sometime in the fall of 2024.

What can viewers expect from Season 6 of Virgin River?

Season 6 of Virgin River is confirmed to have 10 episodes.

The cliffhanger left in Season 5 opens the door to a world of possibilities.

Mel’s father showed up at the last minute, revealing he had something important to tell her. He brought along the letters her mother had written him and then dropped the bomb about having another secret. What could it be?

While viewers believed Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was finally getting a happily ever after, that was cut short after learning his new girlfriend, Lark (Elise Gatien), was the girlfriend of Jimmy (Ian Tracey).

There’s also the issue with Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and his disposal of the body, which has now been identified. Just as he gets into a relationship, his need to protect Paige (Lexa Doig) will take over. Preacher could be set up for a big fall.

Doc (Tim Matheson) asked Hope (Annette O’Toole) to marry him — again. This may make for a double wedding, as Mel and Jack also plan to tie the knot.

Virgin River Seasons 1 through 5 are currently streaming on Netflix.