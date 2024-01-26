Sara Haines teases new project away from The View

Sara Haines recently shared some exciting career news with the ladies on The View.

The burning question is whether or not this new job will take her away from her seat next to Whoopi Goldberg on the panel.

Sara was delighted to share her new guest correspondent job with her friends and fans on her Instagram after the announcement on The View.

Outside of Sara’s co-hosting spot on The View, she has been a guest correspondent on ABC News here and there and must be thrilled to add yet another show to her impressive resume.

After Whoopi shared the news that Sara was joining this show in its 16th season, Sara excitedly shared which show she was joining.

Sara got a warm welcome from the What Would You Do ABC team, hosted by John Quinones, in a post from The View’s X, formerly known as a Twitter account.

.@WWYDABC welcomes our @SaraHaines as a guest correspondent! :sparkles: She joins host @JohnQABC and fellow guest correspondent @wkamaubell when the new season kicks off Sunday, Feb. 18 on @abcnetwork! pic.twitter.com/fCstyv95BE — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2024

Friends and fans started to congratulate Sara on Instagram immediately

Sara will be a guest correspondent on the hit series What Would You Do? ABC put that out. The long-running show shares what people will do when they think no one is watching.

The View co-host shared a post on her Instagram detailing the exciting news.

Sara captioned the post, “The hit hidden-camera series @wwydabc with @johnquinones returns to @abcnetwork on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 at 10/9c! So excited to be a guest correspondent along with @wkamaubell as we reveal how people behave when they think no one is watching. #wwyd.”

Once she shared her post, her friends started to congratulate her.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, another co-host on The View, stopped by Sara’s Instagram to clap for her.

What Would You Do host John Quinones shared that he loved having her on the show, “What a heart, what compassion. Perfection!”

Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Fans also posted, sharing how thrilled they were and would certainly be watching the show on February 18, 2024.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

It will be a great season with Sara on the show.

Will Sara be leaving The View for this show?

Fans wonder if Sara will leave The View for her new correspondent gig on What Would You Do.

One fan asked her outright on Instagram, “Does that mean you leaving the view?”

Sara quickly confirmed whether she was leaving over this with a resounding “No!” on her Instagram post.

A fan asks an important question. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Even though Sara has admitted to feeling like an afterthought on the show to Brian Teta, she is very much wanted by her fellow co-hosts.

The chemistry she shares with Whoopi is fantastic to see on the show. The other day, Sara asked a guest, the rapper Common, if he was dating Whoopi. The reaction from Whoopi was priceless.

It is worthwhile tuning into The View to see how they will tease each other next.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.