Sara Haines reduced to ‘fill-in host’ on The View’s podcast

Sara Haines has not been feeling the love from The View and has even been censored live on the air. No one enjoys their words being bleeped out.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Sara got heated during a popular subject on The View: politics. She feared that wealthy politicians weren’t doing enough for the underprivileged.

Speaking to politicians, she tried to say, “Do your jobs and make s**t happen!” But half of that sentence was bleeped out, and no one could hear her.

Just days before this happened, Sara inadvertently embarrassed Whoopi Goldberg on the air.

She didn’t mean to, but it happened, and she felt forced to apologize to her friend and colleague. She was speaking about wealth and how the wealthiest in the room is usually the one wearing a hoodie.

A hoodie is something Whoopi wears quite often, and she also happens to be the richest person on The View.

Brian Teta reduces Sara to a “back up choice”

Each day The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, hosts a quick podcast with the ladies from the show.

Today, Sara was on the podcast. This happens so infrequently that she felt compelled to comment on it.

Saying to Brian, “I feel like the crappy backup girlfriend. Like you get everyone on, and then you are like, ‘We’ve gone down the list; no one else can do it. I guess we’re gonna have to ask Sara.'”

After Brian had called Sara “sunshine in human form,” he also admitted to being worried. He said, “We are concerned about the ratings drop.”

He then called Sara a “fill-in host for other things, ” making her feel like a second choice.

It is unclear if he meant that the rating dropped when Sara was on the podcast or dropped in her absence. Although it makes more sense that he would ask her on more often if the ratings drop because she isn’t serving as host.

Sara chooses an emotional Halloween costume

Maybe she is feeling emotional. It certainly shows in her choice of Halloween costume.

This year she dressed up on the show as a character from Up, the Pixar Animation Movie. Her choice was Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman.

Fans loved her in the costume and flocked to Instagram to tell her just how much.

One user, @nostalgik_86 said, “That was SO adorable.”

And @almas.spot said, “My kids would have been your best friend all day. They love that movie!”

And @mrsbisteaching3 said, “I loved this so much!! It made me tear up!!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.