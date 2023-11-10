Sara Haines tears Joe Jonas apart on The View

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been a point of contention on The View before now.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and her friend and co-host Joy Behar got into a heated argument about the subject, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics.

Whoopi wanted to finish the discussion about Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift, while Joy seemed to want to go off on a tangent about politics and people who wanted to “own the libs.”

Today, Whoopi started discussing Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner by reminding everyone that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie two months ago.

Joe is allegedly upset that Sophie is dating a British aristocrat and has been seen having public displays of affection, or PDAs, with him.

According to Whoopi, Joe “would like to have a new relationship too, but it’s too soon, and he’s focusing on his two young kids right now.”

Sara Haines asks, ‘When does the ex get to decide it’s too soon?’

Joy asked, “Why is no one attacking the man as usual?”

According to People, the aristocrat that Sophie is dating, Peregrine Pearson, has recently split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece.

But no one is questioning him or his dating habits, yet Joe sees fit to get mad at Sophie for finding a new love.

Sara cannot understand why Joe thinks he can dictate when Sophie dates. Sunny Hostin jumped in and declared of Joe, “He’s the one filing for divorce. I think he had jealousy and resentment.”

During a discussion of the couple and how young they were when they married, 29 for Joe and 23 for Sophie, the ladies concluded they were too young for such a significant commitment.

Sara made the statement about Joe and his interference with Sophie, “Don’t comment on it at all. It’s her decision.”

The segment can be seen on The View’s YouTube channel.

Sophie Turner talks about the end of her marriage

Sophie Turner has put out a statement on her official Instagram.

Sophie clearly states this is an amicable split between them, and she is ready to move on. Joe’s actions seem to say he is unprepared to move on.

The couple has two small children, Willow and Delphine. According to Today.com, Joe has filed a petition for custody of the children. It says in part: “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Sophie has since sued Joe for the return of the children to England, and it is reported that they have come to a temporary arrangement.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.