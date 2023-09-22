Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar get into heated argument live on The View

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ split has been all over headlines lately, and of course, the topic made its way to The View.

However, not everyone wanted to stay on topic.

As the panelists discussed the recent news, Joy Behar ended up on her own tangent and veered into a discussion about people wanting to “own the libs.”

We’re not sure how that was related to Joe and Sophie, nor was Whoopi.

“What about Sophie?” Whoopi asked, trying to keep the show on topic. “What about Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift?”

“Oh, who cares about that?” Joy asked.

Queue the drama on The View because Whoopi wasn’t having it.

Whoopi tells Joy ‘I’m still sitting here!’

Whoopi responded to Joy with a shout: “Somebody who said they wanted to talk about this!”

Joy grinned, noting, “I’m what you call extrapolating.”

“But I’m bringing you back on point,” Whoopi pointed out, doing her due diligence as the moderator.

However, that wasn’t the end of it. The two butted heads later when Whoopi noted she believed that topic-switching happened due to a lack of a writer on the show.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the writers of the show are currently on strike, and the women have to prepare their own note cards.

Whoopi joked that Joy “liked to correct her” and was “all over” her during the episode.

“You’re the one who corrected me,” Joy shot back at her.

Their argument progressed until Whoopi shouted, “I’m still sitting here!”

Then, the other panelists stepped in to get everyone back on track.

It’s no secret that Joy Behar enjoys moderating

Earlier this month, Whoopi was absent from The View for a few days because she had contracted COVID-19 and had to wait for a positive test before returning to the show.

Joy confessed that she was a bit of a “control freak” and really enjoyed doing Whoopi’s moderator job while she was out sick — so perhaps what we saw this week was a bit of Joy’s “control freak” nature.

However, it’s not uncommon for the ladies on The View to get into it with each other every now and again, especially as they discuss Hot Topics that they don’t all agree on.

Whoopi and Joy seem to have a fine relationship working together, so we’re betting this little incident was just part of a moment that got too heated.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.