Sara Haines shades Rosie O’Donnell for her short time on the show

Sara Haines has an idea about who the most iconic co-hosts from The View are, and Rosie O’Donnell is not one of them.

Rosie secured two stints on the show, once from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2015, but that’s not enough for Sara.

On Thursday’s episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, executive producer Brian Teta asked Sara to share her “Mount Rushmore” of The View, meaning Sara’s four greatest hosts in the show’s history.

Sara immediately chose the show’s creator, Barbara Walters; ex-co-host Meredith Vieira; and her current co-hosts, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

However, Brian had a different idea.

“It could, in fact, be Rosie O’Donnell,” the producer mentioned.

Sara Haines disagrees with producer over Rosie O’Donnell’s importance on The View

Sara disagreed vehemently, arguing, “Like I said, she was here for one minute, and when it looks at the impact of what the table was meant to be.”

Still, Brian insisted some other panelists were great contenders, but Sara insisted that the four she chose were the best and carried on the show’s legacy the best.

“They’re caricatures. Comedy is caricatures. They are inflating either polarizing people they can mock or caricatures of people,” she added.

“When you’re looking for the authentic purpose of Barbara Walters’ table, those are the four people,” she concluded.

As it turns out, Rosie wasn’t too fond of her time on the show, either.

Rosie O’Donnell opens up on nasty feud surrounding her time on The View

During an appearance on the Now What? With Brooke Shields podcast, Rosie said she entered the role with a “teamwork attitude,” but she had difficulty fitting in with her fellow panelists.

She found that it was even more difficult to maintain when she learned about her co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s collaboration with the show’s former executive producer, Bill Geddie.

“Elisabeth Hasselbeck was on there, and Bill Geddie was the producer of an all-woman talk show, and supposedly a woman’s voice was a man. An old, cis, white man Republican who was against everything that I believed in and stood for,” Rosie said.

“And he loved Elisabeth Hasselbeck and would go into her little dressing room and give her notes and talking points of the Republican press that they’d release daily. She had the talking points,” she claimed.

She went on to admit that she and Elisabeth were once friends “in a civil kind of way,” though that all changed when the Survivor alum “kind of threw me under the bus.”

“[I] was like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?'” Rosie said about their feud during the talk show’s May 23, 2007 episode.

“I finished the show, got my coat, walked out, and said I’m not going back, and I didn’t, until a few years later when they asked me to come back, and Whoopi [Goldberg] was on it, and we clashed in ways that I was shocked by.”

Apparently, Rosie claims that Whoopi refused to talk about Bill Cosby when he was first accused of rape, something that shocked Rosie.

“And then, you know, Bill Cosby was a big topic, and I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby [and the rape allegations against him], and Whoopi did not,” the TV star added.