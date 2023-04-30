Rosie O’Donnell reveals she is happy being single

Rosie O’Donnell is single and happy, the comedian revealed in a recent interview.

The comedian has been on a press tour in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she appeared on a podcast, where she dropped bombshells about The View.

After discussing her professional life, Rosie has moved onto her personal life, sharing her relationship status with Page Six.

She told the publication about the latest chapter in her life and why she was “happily single.”

According to Rosie, she has settled into a routine as a single woman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Rosie isn’t looking for a new partner, she hasn’t closed the door on love.

Rosie O’Donnell is happily single

Rosie O’Donnell told Page Six that she has settled into a new routine, which doesn’t involve a partner.

She revealed, “I got it all kind of like a well-oiled machine and I don’t know how much room, I have to tell you the God’s honest truth.”

Rosie expressed an openness to finding love again, but only if it happened organically.

She continued, “If something happened naturally, you know, maybe But I don’t know. I’ve kind of settled in my routine.”

The comedian admitted to being “open to surprises.”

As for activities, Rosie has many intellectual pursuits. Some of Rosie’s pastimes include watching Succession and Beef.

Additionally, Rosie revealed she enjoyed viewing art and engaging in “intellectual debate.”

However, don’t look for Rosie to engage in such debates on The View.

Rosie O’Donnell will never return to The View

The mother of two appeared on ‎Now What? with Brooke Shields, a podcast hosted by the talented actress.

During a recent episode of Now What? with Brooke Shields, Rosie discussed her previous work with The View, a popular ABC series.

Rosie joined The View in 2006 before she departed the show the following year after feeling thrown under the bus. She rejoined the talk show in 2014 before leaving for a final time in 2015.

After departing The View a second time, Rosie revealed that she would never return to the series.

Rosie said her experience on The View wasn’t the “best use of my talent to have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

To make matters worse, Rosie felt repeatedly disrespected by Whoopi Goldberg — a staple of The View.

Rosie didn’t mince words when discussing her dealings with Whoopi, calling it the “worst experience I’ve ever had.”

The View alum also contended that Whoopi treated her worse than anyone on television ever had.