Sara Haines reveals drama with her castmates behind the scenes on The View

According to Sara Haines, things recently got heated behind the scenes at The View, causing unrest among the ladies.

Sara recently sat down with the executive producer of The View, Brian Teta, and shared what happened at a hot topics meeting with the cast and crew.

The podcast, The View: Behind The Table with Brian Teta, allows the ladies to vent and talk about subjects close to them that may not get covered during the live broadcast.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny Hostin has been on the podcast sharing her love of fashion and defending the fact that fans thought she was too vain.

Even Joy Behar stops by occasionally to vent and ask philosophical questions such as “Why am I here?”

It is Sara’s turn to speak to Brian and vent about how some of her castmates don’t know how to spell her name, much to her frustration correctly.

In the podcast episode titled It’s Sara Without The H, For The Record, Sara has taken the time to explain what recently happened at a work meeting.

Sara spells her name without an H. Sara Hilary Haines is her full name, and she revealed to Brian on the podcast that there are plenty of Hs and that she does not need an H at the end of her first name either.

Brian asked Sara to share about the drama with her co-worker, who didn’t know how to spell her name correctly.

The cast and crew have a “hot topics” e-mail they send each other with things they would like to cover during the hot topics segments on The View.

Alyssa Farah Griffin replied to one of these e-mail chains saying she “liked Sarah’s idea,” misspelling Sara’s name.

Knowing this is Sara’s big pet peeve, Brian texted her, saying, “Does she not even know you? How many others don’t know how to spell your name?”

Deciding to troll Alyssa, they asked her in front of everyone how to spell Sara, and apparently, Alyssa nervously replied, S…A…R…A. She then realized there weren’t supposed to be any extra letters at the end by the looks on their faces.

Fans think Sara could have a ‘side hustle’ by doling out advice

Sara often shares different things on her Instagram page that have helped with her anxiety or when she feels blue.

Sara recently posted a new clip about the Inside Out movie franchise, and fans are commenting on what could be a “side hustle” for her.

After seeing the clip, a fan who also misspelled her name said, “Sarah [sic]!!! You know this is your side hustle- to use your platform to help others dealing with these feelings.”

Another fan called Sara “authentic.”

Fans love Sara Haine’s side hustle. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Now, if only Sara could get her co-workers and fans to realize the correct spelling of her name, she’d have it made.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.