The View co-host Joy Behar upset with producer: ‘Why am I here?’

Joy Behar of The View seems closer to retiring than ever. She is already down to a four-day workweek, and when she is there, she is cranky.

She mentions retiring whenever she sits down with executive producer Brian Teta on the podcast The View: Behind the Table.

Recently, Brian questioned how much of a producer is Joy behind the scenes?

Joy agreed with Brian since she emailed him ideas when she is home on Mondays and can watch the show. She could produce and consult on the show a bit.

Joy’s schedule was changed this week. Her typical day for Brian’s podcast is midweek, Wednesday, but Brian had Matt Rogers on with Sara Haines instead.

Joy did not take the change well, especially since this is her last podcast episode in 2023. The View is wrapping up their filming for the year next week.

Joy did not like her schedule changed over Matt Rogers

Joy asked Brian why she was on the podcast on a Thursday instead of her usual Wednesday slot. “Why am I here on Thursday?”

After Brian explained that Matt Rogers and the foot ordeal was Wednesday, he had Matt on the podcast with Sara Haines, but Joy was still unsatisfied.

“I have to readjust my schedule according to a whim?” With what can only be called bravado, Brian agreed with her, “Yes, the whims of Brian Teta.”

She said she was not upset with Matt Rogers outing her for being barefoot on an airplane ride home. She had snapped at Matt and told him to “Shut up!” the day before.

Telling Brian, “No, I don’t care. It’s all TV.” She went on to say that her feet are “gorgeous” and she had “beautiful feet.”

Joy feels bad for Alyssa Farah Griffin

Several topics came up on this podcast episode with Brian. After they discussed politics, Joy felt led to mention Alyssa Farah Griffin, the lone conservative host on the panel.

Joy was commiserating over the fact there is never enough time for the ladies to discuss all the essential topics. Joy said, “We never have enough time…three minutes to talk, and five are talking at once.”

She then went on to say, “Poor Alyssa. She’s like a speed talker now. The girl can’t get to talk fast enough.”

Joy may feel contrition because she snapped at Alyssa this week on The View. She even ripped up her cue cards. She was upset over the altercation with Alyssa during the political debate with the ladies.

This clip is an example of the ladies speaking over Alyssa. She tried her best to get her point across. At the end of the clip, which is not shown, Joy gets so upset that she snaps at Alyssa and tears up her cue cards.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.