Sara Haines had to go on the defensive over her parenting style on The View

The ladies on The View have been turning on each other lately, even more than usual.

The show’s premise is to debate the hot topics, not make digs at the other ladies on the panel. But it looks like that is all that has happened lately.

Recently, Joy Behar has been going after Sara Haines. Sara was sick this week, and Joy savagely mocked her age, calling her too old for PMS symptoms, implying she was menopausal.

Today, Joy and the ladies attacked Sara again, immediately putting her on the defensive. Joy did not give her a day back in her seat to recover after her illness before she pounced.

The broad topic Joy brought up became hyper-focused on Sara; her parenting caused Sara to explain her mindset.

It all began when Joy shared that Bradley Cooper went on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, and spoke about how he enjoys walking around his home naked.

Sara felt she needed to clarify her stance on the subject

Ana Navarro pounced on the fact that Bradley has a young child, and things went south. The ladies wanted to debate whether or not that made it wrong.

Sara had shared with the ladies before the show how she felt about the subject, so as soon as Joy began, one of the ladies shouted Sara’s name.

So before it could go any farther, Sara began, “I want to clarify – I do not enjoy walking around naked…I do not cover myself up…when my kids come in.”

Sara said she wants her children to learn to love themselves and have a positive body image, and immediately covering up when they come in could imply shame.

The other ladies, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, treated what Sara said with judgment and scorn. Sunny wanted to clarify how much Sara has shown her children.

Alyssa Farah Griffin called her a “weird exhibitionist,” and Ana Navarro told her she should lock her door.

Sara assured the ladies that she would never lock her door to her kids and that they had access to her if they needed her.

The entire clip was shared on The View’s YouTube account.

Sara Haines has a backup job if she tires of the harassment at The View

Sara Haines was recently on an episode of What Would You Do? It’s a show she has followed and loved for several years.

The show’s premise puts unsuspecting people into situations to see what they would do, whether they would step in and help someone or not.

She shared an update on her Instagram and said, “Weekend agenda: watching @wwydabc SUNDAY at 10/9c on @abcnetwork!”

John Quinones, the host of What Would You Do?, came on The View recently and praised Sara’s job on her episode. Their chemistry together is apparent, and it would be a great backup job for Sara should she get fed up with her treatment on The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.