Sara Haines is sick at home as Joy Behar savagely insults her on The View

The ladies on The View may look like they are friendly with each other, but sometimes, they let their real feelings slip through the facade.

That certainly was the case on a recent airing of The View when Sara Haines was missing from her seat next to Whoopi Goldberg.

There is usually a friendly rivalry among the ladies, lighthearted slams back and forth, all tinged with love. But today, it seemed that Joy was not coming from a place of love.

It is well known that both Whoopi and Joy Behar have shortened work weeks, with Ana Navarro filling in occasionally, so it was odd when Sara was not on the show midweek.

Whoopi began the segment by explaining that Sara Haines would not be on the show but would hopefully return in the next few days.

In clarifying that while Sara was sick, she would be okay in a few days, Joy took the time to offer up a mean insult about her.

Joy had to slam Sara’s age while she was out sick

It isn’t a good look for one of the ladies to slam another on The View, but it seems low to slam their age. Joy Behar gets targeted often with age jokes and never seems to like them, so for her to slam a friend appears wrong.

Once Whoopi said that Sara would “hopefully be back in the next couple of days,” Joy butted in and said, “She didn’t feel good.”

Then she elaborated, “No, but she was fine. I’d say PMS, but she’s over it.”

Immediately, the other ladies laughed while Alyssa Farah Griffin stood up for Sara. Whoopi said, “Remember those times,” to Joy as both are past menopause.

But Alyssa said, “She’s not over PMS; she’s like 42. I gotta stand up for my girl.”

Both Sara and Alyssa are the youngest ladies on the panel.

It is one thing to imply that a lady is out sick for PMS, but to assume that she has entered menopause assumes Sara is older than she is and is just rude.

Joy slimed Alyssa Farah Griffin on purpose

The ladies participated in a segment about Double Dare with Marc Summers. Joy told Brian Teta on The View: Behind the Table podcast that she had a specific reason to get Alyssa.

Joy said she slimed Alyssa because she is on “Trump’s team” and should know better. Joy had fun while she was sliming Alyssa during the game.

Maybe it is the comedic actress inside Joy that makes her say these things, but it doesn’t seem like friendly fire to joke about someone’s age as savagely as she did.

