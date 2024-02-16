Here’s why Sara Haines has fans of The View telling JLo to ‘move over’

Jennifer Lopez recently visited the set of The View for an interview about her new project that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Jennifer Lopez is starring in an Amazon Original, This is Me…Now: A Love Story, in conjunction with a new musical album, and she stopped by The View to talk about the project.

Her visit has Sara Haines excitedly practicing her dance moves in case JLo, as Jennifer is called, decides to have an impromptu dance-off.

Sara has been many things during her career: talk show host, co-host of GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, host of the fourth hour of Today, and production coordinator after being accepted into NBC’s page program.

One job lacking from her resume is dancer, something she is furiously trying to fix, according to a recent Instagram post.

Sara posted a short video on her Instagram dancing up a storm with Anna Giscometti, an associate producer of The View, and fans are going crazy.

‘Move over, jlo,’ Sara is here, so you better ‘watch out’

Sara Haines captioned her video, “When you’re told @jlo is coming to the show, you get to work.”

She was so excited that JLo was coming that she decided to brush up on her dancing skills, and her fans loved it.

One fan said, “Ohhhh, you’re slaying it, girl…move over, jlo, here comes Sara from the block!!! lol.” Another called Sara and Anna “the best duo!!” A third expressed the need to take dance lessons from Sara.

Fans love Sara Haines and her dance moves. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Another fan said, “J-Lo is shaking…you did great, Sarah [sic].” Then one fan said, “Sarah [sic], I love you. Just had to let you know!!”

Another said, “Love this.” One last fan was spot-on about it all, “You killed it!! Gotta tell JLo to watch out.”

Fans love the way Sara Haines dances. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

This could be why Sara was dancing around in the background as Joy Behar tried to get a selfie with Whoopi Goldberg the other day.

Sara is heading away from The View for a unique project

John Quinones from What Would You Do stopped by The View to share that Sara will be on an upcoming episode of the popular show.

John said that their team watches The View to help develop the content they use on their “what if” scenarios on What Would You Do.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Sara was excited to be on this show as it is one of her favorites.

If her inclusion goes well, this may open another door for Sara, especially if she doesn’t make it as a dancer.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.