Sam Heughan is ‘jealous’ of the upcoming Outlander spinoff series

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

While it is still likely a long wait for Season 7 of Outlander, fans of the hit historical time-traveling drama series also have a spinoff TV show in development to look forward to.

As yet, it has not been officially revealed what the spinoff series will be based on. However, many viewers would like to see the Lord John Grey books turned into a TV show.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser in the original series, has spoken out about his sneaky jealousy regarding the new spinoff show.

An Outlander spinoff series has been confirmed

An Outlander spinoff has been on the cards for a while now, but there has been very little news regarding what the show will be about.

All we know so far is that it is in development and, according to the Daily Record, it seems likely that the Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts is set to produce the new TV show.

As mentioned above, many fans are placing their bets on a John Grey spinoff since there are already plenty of books written about this character and he is definitely a fan favorite with both readers and fans of the TV show.

However, Diana Gabaldon is also currently developing a prequel series regarding Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian and Ellen Fraser, and some suggest this could be the focal point of the new series.

Then, in a recent interview, Sam Heughan gave some further insight and admitted to being jealous of the upcoming show.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Sam Heughan admits he’s ‘jealous’ of the new show

As pointed out by the Edinburgh Evening News, Sam Heughan recently spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When asked if he knew about the spinoff series, the actor confirmed that he did.

“I knew it was in the wings, I knew that was happening,” Heughan said. “I didn’t realize it was so far advanced. I saw Diana [Gabaldon] this weekend, and she was writing furiously.”

Then, when asked further about the upcoming Outlander spinoff series and the people involved in it, the actor revealed how he felt about not being a part of it.

“I know they’re really excited, I’m excited for them, and I’m slightly jealous as well,” Heughan revealed before querying whether or not he could somehow be a part of it.

“I wonder if I can get in there,” he added.

Of course, if the series is the prequel about Jamie’s parents, there will not likely be any way in which Heughan’s character could appear in the series.

Currently, there is no premiere date or title for the Outlander spinoff series. Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz.