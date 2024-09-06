Ryan Seacrest vows to ‘not touch’ Wheel of Fortune: ‘All I need to do is keep it moving’

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That’s Ryan Seacrest’s approach since he intends to keep Wheel of Fortune the same.

The new host of the popular weeknight game show admits that he isn’t out to try and change what Pat Sajak and Vanna White have accomplished over the past four decades.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the American Idol host chatted with GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee and his new co-host, Vanna White.

Ryan expressed his excitement about working alongside the illustrious letter-turner, calling it an “out of body” experience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“It’s out of body for me, you know, to have watched Vanna and watched this show and Pat and what they’ve built with audiences across this country,” Ryan told Ginger.

“It is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else,” he added.

Ryan Seacrest says he won’t make ‘any changes’ to Wheel of Fortune’s format

When talking about the lessons he has learned throughout his long-lived television and radio hosting career, Ryan said he isn’t going to try and do anything different in his upcoming gig.

“Don’t make any changes. Don’t touch it,” Ryan said. “This show works,” he added. “All I need to do is keep it moving.”

“All we need to do is have fun every night. And I think if that’s what happens, this show continues for a long time,” he continued.

Ryan will put his hosting skills to the test for Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan certainly has plenty of experience hosting TV shows.

In addition to hosting American Idol, he has taken over for legendary host Dick Clark for the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as well as co-hosting LIVE With Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa from 2017 until 2023.

Ryan will be only the third host of the network version of Wheel of Fortune. Chuck Woolery was the show’s original host, but after his 1981 departure, Pat Sajak filled in and continued in the position until this year.

After 40 seasons on the air, Pat decided it was time to hang up his hat and retire from Wheel of Fortune. However, he will return for his final spin when he hosts Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this fall.

In the interim, Wheel watchers have been excited as they anticipate Ryan’s September 9 premiere.

Ryan earning the hosting position has been a contentious topic among Wheel of Fortune fans, but he’ll soon get to show them what he’s got when Season 41 debuts in less than one week.