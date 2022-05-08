Russian Doll Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll. Pic credit: Netflix

Russian Doll’s first season was one of the most exciting and original shows Netflix released. When Season 2 arrived, it took everything from that first season and just flipped it into something different.

Nadia, the lead character of the series, had a rough time in Season 1 and she got hit even harder in the second season.

What this show presented was a mind-twisting story of loss and healing and a character who wanted more than what she had in life.

While Rusian Doll Season 2 ended with Nadia finally in a good place, there is a good chance things come crashing down again. That is – if there is a third season.

Here is everything we know so far about Russian Doll Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Russian Doll Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Russian Doll?

Netflix has not announced the third season of Russian Doll yet, but with the success of the show, there is a good chance it will happen.

This would be great since the creative team has ideas for more stories in this world.

“I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves,” actress Natasha Lyonne told THR. “The beauty of the power of the writers room is that Alan [Charlie Barnett] was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive.”

“Because of that experience, I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles, and ends. Maybe it’s only two seasons. Maybe it’s four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three.”

The first season received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha.

We will update this article when Netflix makes an official decision one way or the other about Russian Doll.

Release date latest: When does Russian Doll Season 3 come out?

Until Russian Doll picks up a Season 3 renewal, there is no way of knowing when it could arrive on Netflix.

Season 1 arrived on February 1, 2019. However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down production all over the world in 2020, so the second season couldn’t arrive until three years later, debuting on April 20, 2022.

With that in mind, expect a release in the first quarter of 2023 or 2024 if it gets a third season.

We will update this article when Netflix announces a release date if it renews the show for a third season.

Russian Doll Season 3 cast updates

If Netflix gives fans a Russian Doll Season 3, Natasha Lyonne will be back as Nadia Vulvokov. That is certain. As Natasha said in her interview, there is a good chance Charlie Bennett will return as Alan.

It is also pretty assured that Greta Lee will be back as Maxine. There is also the nameless homeless man who is there when the world gets crazy played by Brendan Sexton III.

Outside of that, there is no telling who could return based on how the show changed so much in Russian Doll Season 2.

We will update this article with any new casting news if Netflix brings back Russian Doll for a third season.

Russian Doll Season 3 spoilers

The first and second seasons of Russian Doll were standalone stories, but they both showed an overall world where they took place, and that is likely what a third season would do as well. Give a brand-new story, but one based in the same world that would build it even more.

So, what happened in Russian Doll Season 2?

The first season was a Groundhog Day time loop where Nadia and Alan kept dying and coming back to life and reliving the same night again and again. They were self-destructive and always died until they finally connected.

They finally found each other and then Season 2 started and they were not dying anymore.

“If eason one was Groundhog Day, well, f**k it, season two is going to be Quantum Leap,” Natasha said about the storyline.

It starts four years after Season 1 and Nadia finds a time portal in the New York City subway system that sends her back to 1982. She not only time traveled, but she is now in her mother’s body (Chloë Sevigny).

Alan also ends up on a similar journey as Nadia tries to fix the trauma that made her life so hard. However, it could never be that easy.

Netflix has yet to announce when Russian Doll Season 3 will premiere.