Russian Doll season 2 release date: When will Netflix release Natasha Lyonne’s series?

Former Orange Is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne co-created and stars in the Netflix series Russian Doll. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube.

It’s been over two years since Netflix released the debut season of Russian Doll. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the release date of Season 2 of the highly-anticipated series, and there is some good news.

The critically-acclaimed comedy-drama is created by Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler.

The series follows a game developer, Nadia Vulvokov, played by Lyonne, who repeatedly dies but returns to life in a bathroom during a party. Nadia is in a mysterious time loop, which she tries to solve in the binge-worthy eight-episode debut season.

Season 2 of Russian Doll was officially renewed in June 2019 but has faced a series of production delays.

In March 2020, Deadline reported that Netflix postponed production on Season 2 of Russian Doll due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The series reportedly required international travel for the plot.

However, a year later, production resumed in March 2021, and casting news started to emerge. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season of Russian Doll.

Natasha Lyonne revealed filming is complete

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne revealed on June 24 that the Netflix series has finished filming and is in post-production.

“Operation code name Black Gumball, complete. Closer every day now. To the edit!” she wrote in the Instagram caption, along with behind-the-scenes photos.

Black Gumball was the filming operation working title or code when the series was shot in New York.

Does Russian Doll Season 2 have a release date?

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Russian Doll. However, post-production, such as editing, can take 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the budget and episode count.

Therefore, Russian Doll Season 2 will likely fall into Netflix’s October or November releases lineup.

Are there new cast members?

‘Russian Doll’: Ephraim Sykes Joins Season 2 Of Netflix Series https://t.co/6j4ZmHapfz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2021

District 9 actor Sharlto Copley and Ephraim Sykes, who played George Eacker in Hamilton’s Broadway musical, joined the cast.

In addition, Anne Murphy, who played Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek, and Carolyn Michelle Smith were announced in undisclosed roles.

Netflix did not release any character descriptions.

How many episodes will there be?

An episode count has not been announced. However, the first season had eight episodes, and considering the relatively short filming time, Season 2 will likely feature eight episodes.

Russian Doll Season 2 trailer?

Netflix has not released a teaser or a full-length trailer. However, fans should expect an announcement trailer to be released within the next two months.

Watch all episodes of Russian Doll Season 1 on Netflix.