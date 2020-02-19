Nora from Queens: Guest star Natasha Lyonne gives horrible hair color advice to Awkwafina

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Put this new comedy on your radar and record and watch it! Tonight, Nora Lin (Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum) is having a hairy existential crisis.

And she isn’t getting any advice worth a damn from guest star Natasha Lyonne whose eccentric character is sitting with Nora Lin in a beauty salon about to get their style game on.

In fact, her advice is downright awful as the stylist (Asha) explains to Nora that her hair is as “dark as space” and that bleaching virgin jet black Asian hair has, at the very least, uncertain results.

In the clip below, Lyonne is sitting waiting with Nora when Nora takes a deep puff from an e-cigarette. Waving the smoke from her face she says: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Does this look like an airplane bathroom?”

Nora is mortified. She says: “Sorry, sorry. I didn’t see you there. I don’t usually smoke. It’s just…got into a pretty big fight with my dad.”

Lyonne’s character says: “Ah, I’m sorry to hear that, but can I say, not surprised ’cause dads are douchebags, right? He’s a drunk, a hobo?”

A mortified Nora realizes the conversation has taken an odd turn. She says: “No, he’s– No, he’s not. He’s in IT.”

After Lyonne makes a gesture like she had killed her dad (she hadn’t, they just don’t speak), she advises Nora on what to do with her hair.

She says to Nora: “So what are you gonna do, uh, to your hair?”

Nora replies: “Um, I’m just gonna get like a light trim. Maybe a walnut gloss, do the walnut.”

Deadpanning, Lyonne says: “Mm… walnut gloss….Here you are in this little hellhole. You’re vaping it up like Tallulah Bankhead. And you wanna make a big move, right?”

Nora agrees.

Lyonne’s character never lets up: “But you’re scared ’cause you don’t trust the beast. Trust the beast, all right? Why don’t you bleach your hair?”

Nora agrees. Lyonne then adds: “Bleach your hair. Bleach your a**shole. [Nora is called by the receptionists] Get in there, kid!”

Once Nora and Asha are in the client/stylist position, Asha is horrified to learn that Nora wants to bleach her hair, adamant in fact.

Asha explains in detail why this is bad. She says: “Listen, your hair is the color of space. Bleaching virgin Asian hair this dark is always unpredictable and often unfortunate.”

Lin lashes out and says: “I’m done being a walnut pussy!”

Asha suggests that making this decision while “angsty” is a bad idea, which deepens Nora’s resolve.

How did she get the name Awkwafina?

It was at the TCA panel that it was announced the series had already earned a second season.

And as for her name’s origin?

At the panel, she said: “I ask myself that every day. I was very awkward as a kid always. Or maybe — people are like, “You’re awkward?” And I’m like, “Yeah.” So, maybe I feel like sometimes I just call myself awkward. I feel awkward all the time. And that’s been a very constant thread of my life. So, it’s just awkward-fina.”

What is Nora From Queens?

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, this new scripted show that has been an entree for Awkwafina, who has broken out big time.

She’s been on the cover of Time magazine and starred in blockbuster comedies and acclaimed indies and even won a Golden Globe this year.

Comedy Central’s scripted series has sharp writing, hilarious performances, and top talent. Nora from Queens is a super-funny, culturally-relevant and relatable series that stands out from the pack of comedies out there.

It is loosely based on Awkwafina’s life, growing up in outer-borough New York City, and features an amazing cast including BD Wong, Bowen Yang, and Lori Tan Chinn, all of whom — along with executive producers Lucia Aniello, Karey Dornetto, and Teresa Hsiao — appeared on panel at the winter Television Critics’ Association press tour.

The series features Nora Lin in this real-life roman a clef based in Queens, New York. Raised alongside her cousin by her dad and grandma, Nora leans on her family as she navigates young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.

Creator, writer, and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life.

Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Nora From Queens airs Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.